“HorsePower,” April 27 through May 30

Saturday, April 27, through Thursday, May 30

Reception: Friday, May 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

Rich oils and paints, vibrant colors, and four-legged majesty will be on display at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy from April 27 through May 30, with the Bettendorf venue hosting a showcase of numerous works by Texas artist Laurie Justus Pace in an equine celebration fittingly titled HorsePower.

A self-proclaimed faith-based artist, Pace has assumed careers ranging from runway model to musician to singer to visual artist. A degree in art from Stephen F. Austin State University, 10 years with an advertising agency, and 35 years teaching art have brought her full circle to top honors yearly at international art shows in oil, watercolor, and photography. Pace is a co-founder of four working groups of artists – Contemporary Fine Art International, Artists of Texas, Daily Painters of Texas, and The Five Graces – as well as the founder of Visual Language magazine, serving as Executive Editor from 2012 to 2015. She is also an associate member of WAOW and the Oil Painters of America, the American Watercolor Society, Daily Painters, and International Equine Artists.

Pace's creations have been featured in numerous magazines, newspapers, and books, and she has been a featured artist in Western Art Collector, the Appaloosa Journal, American Art Collector, Sighthound Magazine, and Cowboys & Indians. Her original paintings are currently on display at Denver's Mirada Fine Art, California's La Jolla Gallery, Salt Lake City's Fringe Gallery, and Dallas' Dutch Art Gallery, with her most highly collected works those of her famed painted ponies and well-loved abstract horse paintings. As Miranda Fine Art's Steve Sonnen stated, “Viewing a Laurie Pace painting is a rich experience that drips with color and emotion. Her passionate works are alive with movement and texture boldly created with a palette knife. Constantly pushing the edge, she loves working in oils, dramatically carving out the thick paint, fluid with color and bursting with energy.”

A 5:30 p.m. artist reception will be held at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on May 3, and regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, and more information on Laurie Justus Pace's HorsePower, along with other venue exhibits, events, and classes, is available by calling (563)508-4630 or visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.