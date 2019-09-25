Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Exhibit: Friday, October 4, through Wednesday, November 6

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf

From October 4 through November 6 at Bettendorf's Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, area artists will showcase miniature works of maximum beauty in Les Petites: Big Creativity, Small Package, the new group exhibition boasting a variety of creations in a variety of mediums, all of them designed within the confines of 12 inches by 12 inches.

A celebration of innovation and creativity in 2D, 3D, and collage formats, with the displayed works also available for purchase, those participating in Les Petites: Big Creativity, Small Package include: Jeff Allen of Washington (oil); Heidi Brandt of Iowa City (photography); Tony Cardoso of Moline (watercolor); Julius Cavira of Iowa City (ceramics); Karen Cooper (oil); Jo Ann Csapos of Hamilton (precious metal and clay); Colleen Curry of Donahue (mixed media); Nancy Dopler of Davenport (glass); Jeanne Elliott of Bettendorf (oil); Pat Halverson (oil); Mimzi Haut of Hampton (acrylic on wood); Tammie Harper of Bettendorf (watercolor); Evanny Henningsen (oil); Julie Hunsberger of Davenport (pencil); Jean Johnson of Davenport (prints); and Dean Kugler of Davenport (sculpture).

Also showcasing works in the Les Petites exhibition: Philip Laber of Long Grove (oil); Sheryl Lammers of Davenport (oil); Jaide Logsdon of Davenport (acrylics); Camilla Marianela of Rock Island (clay); Heather Maxey (fabrics); Lori Miller of LeClaire (fabric and metal); Mary Neil of Rock Island (watercolor and ink); Emily Nyquist of Geneseo (stained glass); Pam Ohnemus of Davenport (acrylics); Katherine Pielak of Pleasant Valley (metal print photography); Susan Reinier of Cedar Rapids (oil); Patricia Reeves (collage); Sam Schold (clay); Rowen Schussheim-Anderson of Davenport (fiber); Corrine Smith of Rock Island (handmade paper); Dan Spahn of Moline (cast bronze, wood, and plexiglass); Lisa Walden of Bettendorf (oil); Kaitlin Walsh of Bettendorf (watercolor); Claire Waterman of Davenport (oil on paper); Laura Weinberg (acrylics);

A 5:30 p.m. opening reception will be held at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on October 4, and regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, and more information on the October 4 through November 6 Les Petites: Big Creativity, Small Package exhibition, along with other venue exhibits, events, and classes, is available by calling (563)508-4630 or visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.