26 Apr 2022

“Leslie Bell: Little Theaters,” May 3 through 29

By Reader Staff

"Leslie Bell: Little Theaters" at Rozz-Tox -- May 3 through 29.

Exhibit: Tuesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 29

Opening Reception: Tuesday, May 3, 5 - 7 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island

With the venue presenting its first exhibition of visual art since 2020, Rock Island's Rozz-Tox houses a collection of colorful and evocative new and small paintings in Leslie Bell: Little Theaters, a May 3 through 29 exhibit boasting the talents of the beloved, retired professor of art at Davenport's St. Ambrose University.

Bell was born in 1947 in Duke Ellington's hometown of Washington D.C. and grew up in the galleries and museums there. He studied with Christian Brothers in high school, ran track and cross country, and watched the Beatles on Ed Sullivan. Bell came to the Midwest in 1965 to study art with Father Edward Catich, the world-renowned calligrapher, epigrapher, and graphic designer, at St. Ambrose University. He earned his BA there in 1972 and went on to receive an MFA in painting in 1974 from Northern Illinois University, where he studied with Walter Ball and Richard Beard. His artwork has been displayed in one-person shows at many universities and galleries from coast to coast, and Bell has been represented in galleries in Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and the Quad Cities.

Leslie Bell: Little Theaters

A founding member and chair of the Artist Advisory Council to Davenport's Figge Art Museum, Bell is also a founding member of Open Cities Film Society, the Photo Image League, and the Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts. He has also been a professional musician and plays guitar and harmonica. A Professor Emeritus at St. Ambrose, Bell retired from the university in 2013 after 37 years of teaching, and his works inspired Jerry Cullum, editor of Art Paper and critic for Art in America, to state, "His recent paintings are a rare combination of vision, skill and wit. The stories are enacted in brilliantly composed landscapes amid stunning effects of light. Bell 's imagination has created not just magical realism, but real magic." Over the course of his distinguished career, Bell's awards have included a fellowship in painting from Arts Midwest/NEA, the Special Recognition Award – best in painting – from the Des Moines Art Center in Iowa Artists, and two first-prize and purchase awards from the Davenport Museum of Art.

An opening reception for Leslie Bell: Little Theaters will be held on May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m., and the exhibit itself will be on display in Rock Island from May 3 through 29, with the venue open Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and more information on the exhibit is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #996 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar