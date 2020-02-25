Cindy Lesperance, Cathie Crawford, and Dawn Wohlford Exhibits, March 4 through April 28

Wednesday, March 4, through Tuesday, April 28

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Works by a trio of Midwestern artists will bid adieu to the winter and welcome the spring at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with Moline's airport, from March 4 through April 28, housing encaustic paintings by McHenry, Illinois' Cindy Lesperance, color-reduction woodcuts by Peoria's Cathie Crawford, and mixed-media sculptural work by Bettendorf's Dawn Wohlford.

Lesperance’s exhibit will explore the abstractness of the earth when viewed from an aerial perspective. She uses encaustic medium (wax with pigment) to create smooth, polished sections of color, and then adds her signature drop technique to provide interesting textural areas, with each work becoming a composition of colors, shapes, and textures. As the artist explains at CindyLesperance.com regarding her process: “The overall effect produces a tactile pattern that invites the viewer to touch. This process is, at the same time, effortless and meditative, challenging and slow. I’m always excited by it.”

Crawford’s color-reduction woodcuts, as the artist states at CathieCrawford.com, “deal with a particular feeling or emotion I have toward my immediate environment. I have always been attracted to water, seeking it out for its restorative powers. Water represents a powerful life-giving force, a source of replenishment, rejuvenation, and renewed energy.” With the theme of water present in every print in the Quad City Arts exhibition, viewers are sure to find them calming and peaceful. Says Crawford, “My color-reduction woodcuts celebrate the magical moments of my life … . I strive to capture the truth and beauty of my subjects.”

Wohlford uses found objects such as plastic parts leftover from manufacturing or bicycle inner tubes to create jewelry and sculptural art. Red and black plastic parts lend themselves to creating bold, playful patterns for decorative applications, and in the airport exhibit, Wohlford will also show some of her handmade paper creations that she is known for. Examples of her works can be found at UpTilDawnPaperWorks.com, and Wohlford is also on the acquisitions committee for Davenport's Figge Art Museum, teaches workshops on papermaking, and serves as Quad City Arts' Visual Arts Director.

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Cindy Lesperance, Cathie Crawford, and Dawn Wohlford exhibits on display from March 4 through April 28 is available by calling (309)793-1213 extension 108 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.