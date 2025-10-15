“Lettering and Assemblage: (things I love, my art so far),” October 20 through December 12

Exhibit: Sunday, October 20, through Thursday, December 12

Q&A and Reception: Thursday, October 23, 4 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

An eclectic mix of practical lettering and expressive pieces that involve letters, historical recreations, and three-dimensional collages, Cheryl Jacobsen's Lettering and Assemblage: (things I love, my art so far) is on display at St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery from October 20 through December 12, with the artist and her work showcased in a Q&A and reception on October 23.

As Jacobsen says in her Artist Statement: "I’ve been making letters, drawing, collecting little things and putting them together since I was a young person.

"After a career in veterinary medicine was thwarted by a weed out-class in organic chemistry, a brush with medical illustration, a move to Iowa City to follow a musician and a job in genetics doing videos of fruit fly brain cells, I went back to the things I loved as a kid. Somehow I’m making a living at it.

I’m very lucky to have landed in Iowa City. It has allowed me to do what I love and expand into adjacent disciplines with amazing projects I never would have thought of doing. I run a freelance art studio creating one-of-a-kind books, commercial lettering, documents and art for all sorts of people and organizations across the country. I’m a traveling teacher and hold zoom classes with an international reach. I’m also an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Iowa’s Center for the Book teaching a variety of classes including a history of manuscript lettering, and several in modern calligraphic hands.

"This show is an eclectic mix of work I’ve done over the years, straight forward, practical lettering, more expressive pieces that involve letters, historical recreations and assemblages (three dimensional collages make of interesting old stuff)."

A reception and Q&A with artist Cheryl Jacobsen will be held in the Catich Gallery at 4 p.m. on October 23, and the exhibit will be on display from October 20 through December 12. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling 563-333-6444 and visiting SAU.edu.