Nancy Lindsay, Marcia Whitmore, and Fryxell Geology Museum Exhibits, November 4 through January 4

Wednesday, November 4, through Monday, January 4

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Watercolors and landscapes and rocks (oh my!) will all be on display in the latest Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery exhibits, with the gallery, from November 4 through January 4, showcasing landscape paintings by Nancy Lindsay, botanical watercolors by Marcia Whitmore, and a selection of fossils and minerals courtesy of Augustana College's Fryxell Geology Museum.

Nancy Lindsay was born in 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and art has always been her primary interest, even as a young child. She studied art at Colorado State University and the Art Students League in New York, and spent many years in the commercial-printing industry working as a graphic designer. After moving to Iowa in 1998, she discovered the beauty of the Iowa landscape, saying, at NancyLindsay.com, “My husband introduced me to all the scenic areas in Iowa. Palisades, Pleasant Creek, Pinicon, Wapsipinicon, and Backbone Parks are some of my favorite places to paint.” Lindsay is a member of the Iowa Plein Air Painters, and in 2003, she was one of 10 international artists invited to participate in an artist residency in the Rhodope Mountains of Bulgaria. As a result of this extended trip, she has 35 paintings chronicling her travels, each one painted on location from Paris to Istanbul. She currently works from her studio in Stone City, Iowa, and her paintings can be found in many residential and commercial buildings across the country.

A botanical illustrator with a membership in the American Society of Botanical Artists, Whitmore is a watercolorist best known for her paintings of orchids, and she has had shows at the Chicago Botanical Center, the Clinton Art League, the Quad City Botanical Center, Studios in the Park, Paso Robles in California, and the Fairchild Botanical Center in Florida. Whitmore maintains a Facebook page titled “A Brush With Orchids,” and many of her watercolors are currently appearing in Orchids….the Journal of the American Orchid Society. The painting of Cypripedium acaule is featured on the poster for the Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Artists, and is allso included in the Virtual Exhibit in the Ames Art Center in Burnsville, Minnesota. As Whitmore states at FowlerPhotography.com: “Two paintings in this show are especially important: Cypripedium acaule and Isotria verticillata. These two paintings were completed from photos done by Jim Fowler. Jim’s photos are featured on the new United State Stamps of Native Orchids. I so appreciate and thank Jim for the use of his gorgeous photos. Jim has seen and photographed more native orchids then I will ever hope to see.”

Specimens from Augustana's Fryxell Geology Museum collections were also selected for the airport's new exhibit to highlight the beauty of the art and science of landscape, and include fossil leaves preserved in volcanic ash, preserved textures in petrified wood, minerals as vivid as the colors on a painter's palette, and fossilized sea animals that resemble botanical illustrations of lilies. The Fryxell Geology Museum is one of the largest and finest collections of rocks, minerals, and fossils in the Midwest, with its guest-favorite exhibits including a wall of glowing, fluorescent rocks and a complete 22-foot long skeleton of crested and carnivorous Cryolophosaurus, a dinosaur discovered in Antarctica by an Augustana geology professor. The museum serves as a teaching resource for Augustana students and the public for the understanding of Earth’s history, processes, and materials, and promotes earth science awareness through displays, free educational programming, teaching kits loaned free-of-charge to schools and organizations, and community outreach. More information is available by visiting Augustana.edu/fryxellmuseum.

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Nancy Lindsay, Marcia Whitmore, and Fryxell Geology Museum exhibits on display from November 4 through January 4 is available by calling (309)793-1213 extension 108 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.