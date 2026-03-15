“Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner,” through April 24

Through Friday, April 24

St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

With the works in the artist's current exhibition reflecting a busy life filled with art and visual experience, Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner will be on display in St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery through April 24, his latest pieces, as Eisner says, "found out of the corner of the eye and drawn while on break, sitting in the grass."

Eisner was born and raised in Illinois, but has lived in New York City for the past 30 years. The artist received a BA from Knox College and a Painting Certificate from the New York Studio School in Manhattan. Currently, Eisner works as a Master Pruner and Horticulturalist at the Green-Wood Cemetery and Arboretum in Brooklyn, a nearly 500-acre space with a living collection of more than 8,000 trees, shrubs, and plants.

As press materials ask in relation to Living Collection: "When does one become an artist? When does an artist make art? Jason Eisner is an artist to the core. He has drawn and painted his entire life. And even though his ‘career’ moved him outdoors, he still embodies the role of artist, finding opportunities to draw and create in the off-times between and within the job, the commute and the family."

Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner will be on display through April 24 in St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery, located in the lobby of the Galvin Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (563)333-6444 and visit Facebook.com/CatichGallerySAU.