15 Mar 2026

“Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner,” through April 24

By Reader Staff

"Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner" at St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery through April 24

Through Friday, April 24

St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

With the works in the artist's current exhibition reflecting a busy life filled with art and visual experience, Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner will be on display in St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery through April 24, his latest pieces, as Eisner says, "found out of the corner of the eye and drawn while on break, sitting in the grass."

Eisner was born and raised in Illinois, but has lived in New York City for the past 30 years. The artist received a BA from Knox College and a Painting Certificate from the New York Studio School in Manhattan. Currently, Eisner works as a Master Pruner and Horticulturalist at the Green-Wood Cemetery and Arboretum in Brooklyn, a nearly 500-acre space with a living collection of more than 8,000 trees, shrubs, and plants.

"Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner" at St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery through April 24

As press materials ask in relation to Living Collection: "When does one become an artist? When does an artist make art? Jason Eisner is an artist to the core. He has drawn and painted his entire life. And even though his ‘career’ moved him outdoors, he still embodies the role of artist, finding opportunities to draw and create in the off-times between and within the job, the commute and the family."

Living Collection: Works on Paper by Jason Eisner will be on display through April 24 in St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery, located in the lobby of the Galvin Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (563)333-6444 and visit Facebook.com/CatichGallerySAU.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar