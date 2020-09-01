Living Proof Exhibit's “A Visualization of Hope,” September 10 through December 6

Thursday, September 10, through Sunday, December 6

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Presented by the area nonprofit Living Proof Exhibit, an organization that celebrates the creative spirit of those impacted by cancer, the eagerly awaited annual exhibition A Visualization of Hope will bring messages of strength and resilience to Davenport's Figge Art Museum September 10 through December 6, with Living Proof's collection boasting beautiful and evocative works by cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

Nearly two dozen artists affected by cancer will have works showcased in Living Proof Exhibit's 11th-annual exhibition, among them: Mary Ancell of Muscatine (basswood sculpture); Marla Andich of Rock Island (jewelry); Carrol Brandt of Bettendorf (mosaic on stone); Kent Broadbent of Annawan (cold wax and oil); Lisa Craig of Moline (fiber arts); Mary Ellen Cunningham of Rock Island (digital photography); Pat Dilla of Davenport (photography); Danielle Eisentrager of Dumont (hand-blown glass and ceramic); Bob Ebensen of Hanover (photography); Meg Guttman of Chicago (fiber arts); Judy Heath of Bettendorf (watercolor); Gina Kirschbaum of Bettendorf (acrylic mixed media); and Sue Lemmon of Coal Valley (mixed media collage).

Also featured in the latest A Visualization of Hope exhibit: Tara Moorman of Cedar Rapids (watercolor and watercolor collage); LaNae Ramos of Eldridge (acrylic and photography); Terri Reinartz of Davenport (fiber arts and acrylic painting); Twila Robinson of LeClaire (art journaling); Linda Sykes of Rock Island (watercolor monotype); Laura Goldman Weinberg of Fairfield (acrylic painting); Ron Weinberg of Fairfield (photography); Barb Youngquist of Rock Island (acrylic and weaving); Richard Zeid of Evanston (white stoneware); and Living Proof Exhibit's executive director Pamela Crouch of Moline (assemblage and photography). A pair of Virtual Artist Celebrations will also be held in conjunction with A Visualization of Hope: a September 24 event that will feature Crouch introducing the exhibition, and an October 1 online gathering with participants getting to virtually meet some of the exhibit's many artists.

Museum hours are currently Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, museum admission is $4-10, and face masks and safe-distancing measures are required. Reservations are strongly encouraged for access to the venue, and more information on Living Proof Exhibit's September 10 through December 6 A Visualization of Hope is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.