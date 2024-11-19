“Louise Kames: I Don't See Anything That's Not Beautiful,” November 30 through April 6

Saturday, November 30, through Sunday, April 6

Figge Art Museum 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Boasting large woodcut prints and charcoal and pastel drawings of a dying willow tree from her yard in Dubuque, the arresting, fascinating exhibition Louise Kames: I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful – on display November 30 through April 6 – will be showcased in the Gildehaus Gallery of Davenport's Figge Art Museum, the artist focused on creating works that explore the beauty of natural decay, the line between life and death, and what remains after.

In Kammes' exhibition at the Figge, patrons will be witness to her tree's withering state a direct result of the continuous droughts caused by climate change. These works complement her earlier installation work I Don't See Anything That's Not Beautiful, a series in which Kames traces the experiences of a woman grappling with dementia by documenting the subtle rituals she used to calm her mind and find comfort. Both series explore mortality and the inevitability of decline and decay, whether brought on by manmade changes to the environment, or by an incurable disease.

Louise Kames holds an MFA degree in drawing and printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a MA degree in Art History from the University of Illinois, and a BA degree in studio art and art history from Clarke University in Dubuque. She is a professor of art at Clarke University where she is the Director of the Art + Design Program. Recent artwork includes drawings of transitory organic imagery, roots, and leaves arranged in an iconic manner, as well as installations honoring personal history that presents the viewer with meditative spaces. Her drawings, print, and installation-based work are exhibited widely including solo exhibitions across Iowa and the Midwest region. She is a regular participant in regional, national and international juried exhibitions.

Kames enjoys the creative and cultural exchange offered at artist residencies. She has worked at numerous international and national residencies. The artist created site-specific installation works for Dubuque’s Voices from the Warehouse Exhibit in 2005 and 2010. Her 2010 installation, Sacred Grove, was selected for inclusion in Beacons, An Exhibition of Luminous Art at the Urban Institute of Contemporary Art in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the 2012 Iowa Artists: Print at the Des Moines Art Center. Kames possesses a strong commitment to civic engagement. She serves on the City of Dubuque’s Art of the River Committee, StudioWorks Board and is a past member of the Dubuque Arts and Culture Affairs Commission. She was also selected as a 2021 Iowa Artist Fellow by the Iowa Arts Council.

Louise Kames: I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful will be on display in the Davenport venue's third-floor galleries from September 21 through January 19, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and for more information, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.