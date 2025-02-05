“Melting Point: Improvisations in the State of Clay,” through February 28; Q&A and Reception on February 7

Exhibit: Through Friday, February 28

Q&A and Reception: Friday, February 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Longtime arts educator at Augustana College and successful ceramicist/sculptor Megan Quinn has 35 ceramic sculptures on display at the Catich Gallery on the campus of St. Ambrose University. Below are her artist statement and biography.

Artist Statement

“My process often starts with building a paper or wooden mold which I wrap with clay. As the base of the form dries, I alter it and build on it, cutting away, folding, and rebuilding. I address the instability and fragility or sturdiness of both clay and life. The mold form I build is the beginning of the process which ends with improvisation. This way of working requires a well-conceived idea to begin the mold making process, but there is search and surprise in the beginning stages and in the latter stage of building from the mold, that working in this way allows.

“Generally, once the form is partially dry, I begin to paint with colored clay slips. I use color to articulate the form and to add cohesion and interest. Often, I cut paper stencils to start the painting process based on various prompts from my experience. I use glaze to add another layer of color and texture once the piece is dried.

“A variety of clays were used in the forms included here, including stoneware, porcelain, and earthenware. Firing techniques vary from electric fueled kilns to gas and wood fired kilns. Although it’s labor intensive, I’ve been using wood for fuel for the past forty years in kilns that Augustana College allowed me to design and build. This has been my preference because of the spontaneous color and textures the ashy atmosphere provides.”

Biography

“I was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in between Annapolis and Washington, D.C., in both Silver Spring and Bowie, Maryland. I was really fascinated by clay in high school, possibly because of haunting a wonderful English couple who ran the Annapolis Pottery as a kid. Still, I didn’t take art classes in high school because of playing flute in the band.

“I attended the University of Maryland and studied botany and taxonomy, where I learned to draw while working on plant classifications. From here, I took the drawing and design classes that were prerequisites for ceramics. After this, I focused my studies on art, crafts, and design with a smattering of English and philosophy.

“Upon graduation, I apprenticed with a potter in the D.C. area until attending graduate school at the University of Notre Dame. I was hired by Augustana College directly after graduate school in 1980, where I taught ceramics, sculpture, and design for 44 years. I have exhibited ceramic vessels throughout the Midwest and with shows curated by the National Ceramic Educators Conference (NCECA). Teaching has allowed me to branch out and try things I might not have had the luxury to try as a studio artist. I’ve been able to focus on the art of firing kilns with wood as fuel and to develop glaze formulas. I have also spent two summers working with Quad City Arts Metro Arts and Augustana students on the mosaic portion of a public sculpture in Schwiebert Park, titled Lloyd’s Trek.”

A Melting Point: Improvisations in the State of Clay reception and Q&A with Megan Quinn will be held in the Catich Gallery of St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., and the exhibition itself will be on display through February 28. For more information, visit Facebook.com/CatichGallerySAU.