“Mirrors and Milagros: A Collection of Art Collage by Corinne Stanley,” January 11 through March 9

Saturday, January 11, through Sunday, March 9

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Boasting evocative mixed-media collages inspired by the artist’s time spent living in Mexico, the arresting exhibition Mirrors and Milagros: A Collection of Art Collage by Corinne Stanley will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center from January 11 through March 9, the collection's opening held on the top floor of the historic Musser-McColm mansion.

Corinne Stanley is a poet, memoirist, and artist, who currently resides in Iowa City, but has spent several years living in Mexico. Her time spent in Mexico inspired her to create Mirrors and Milagros, her most recent collection of mixed-media collages. The collages narrate an engagement with Mexican culture, featuring mirrors, and milagros, tiny metal figures that represent prayers. Tin hearts and sequined images create a vibrant and sacred environment, while loteria (Bingo) cards, and naipes (Spanish playing cards), colorfully represent popular Mexican culture. Figures of the Divine Feminine (La Virgin de Guadalupe, Anima sola) and Frida Kahlo, give tribute to an intersection of art and the sacred female journey.

Stanley’s work has been shown at the Iowa City Farmers’ Market and other venues for the past 20-plus years. Recent exhibits include the Iowa City Spring Gallery Walk, the Washington Public Library, and the Burlington Art Center. Her artwork has also appeared in The North American Poetry Review, Mag Pie Magazine, and Bilingual/Borderless. Stanley has published three books of poetry, and her poems and translations have appeared in Feminist Studies, The North American Review, The House of Zolo, Bilingual/Borderless, Quartet Journal, and the San Diego Poetry Annual.

The Muscatine Art Center was established as a museum in 1965 when Laura Musser's heirs, Mary Catherine McWhirter and Mary Musser Gilmore, donated the Musser Mansion to the City of Muscatine. Showcasing the 1908 Musser Mansion and the contemporary Stanley Gallery, the Muscatine Art Center offers decorative arts associated with the original home, as well as new and exciting exhibitions in constant rotation. The Muscatine Art Center is also one of only 1,070 museums nationwide accredited by the American Association of Museums (AAM). This honor signifies that the Muscatine Art Center has undergone a rigorous and lengthy process involving intensive self-examination, peer review and a thorough examination by the Accreditation Commission. Accreditation by AAM means the Muscatine Art Center is recognized for demonstrating excellence and operating in accordance with the best practices and highest standards in the field.

Mirrors and Milagros: A Collection of Art Collage by Corinne Stanley will be on view from January 11 through March 9, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.