Drew Morton, Pete Mauney, and Mid-Century Artifact Exhibitions, January 7 through February 28

Thursday, January 7, through Sunday, February 28

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Examples of multimedia, sculpture, photographs, and less traditionally “artistic” artwork are currently decorating the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with the Moline airport, through February 28, housing a trio of exhibits featuring works by Drew Morton and Pete Mauney, as well as pieces compiled under the category of “Mid-Century Artifacts.”

Based in Iowa City, and also a musician, vocalist, and composer for such bands as Jack Lion, Koplant No, and Morton/Padley, Drew Morton states in his DrewMadeStuff.com biography: “I'm a digital artist, photographer, and bassist looking to create things that people look at/listen to and notice all the good things around.” Morton's striking compositional eye and employment of color is evident in everything from album covers to band posters to his significant online collections of photography and video works.

Pete Mauney's bio at NinetyineNorth.com is even more succinct (“Pete Mauney lives and works.”), and among the beautiful and evocative works included on his Web site are photographs under the headings “Fireflies,” “Airplanes,” “About a Mile,” and the particularly captivating “Decomposition 101.” Mauney's site also offers sound advice from the artist: “When you come to a dead end, take it.”

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Drew Morton, Pete Mauney, and Mid-Century Artifact exhibits on display through February 28 is available by calling (309)793-1213 extension 108 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.