“Muscatine & the Civil War,” through May 30

Exhibit: Through Saturday, May 30

Lincoln & Iowa's First Soldiers Program: Saturday, April 18, 1 – 4 p.m.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Guests of the Muscatine Art Center are invited, through May 30, to explore powerful local stories of sacrifice in the exhibition Muscatine & the Civil War, with an April 18 event enabling patrons to experience special Civil War programs featuring a portrayal of Abraham Lincoln, a presentation on Iowa’s first soldiers, a book signing with Dr. Randee Fieselmann, and a live-music performance by Bob and Kristie Blake.

The Muscatine Art Center invites the public to experience Muscatine and the Civil War, a powerful exhibition that brings the national conflict into sharp local focus while exploring how one river town was forever changed by war. Through letters, photographs, and deeply personal artifacts, visitors encounter the courage and sacrifice of Muscatine citizens who answered the call to serve.

At the heart of the exhibition is the extraordinary collection of letters written by Daniel J. Parvin, a member of Company “H,” 11th Iowa Volunteer Infantry. Preserved by his family and donated to the Art Center in 1977, Parvin’s letters span from his enlistment in 1861 to his return home after being critically wounded during the Atlanta Campaign. A vivid and observant writer, Parvin chronicled the harsh realities of camp life such as disease, hunger, and exhaustion as well as the chaos of battle at Shiloh, Vicksburg, and Atlanta. His words also capture the emotional strain of separation from his wife Sarah and their young son.

In addition, the exhibition highlights the leadership and service of the Cadle family, whose members served in multiple Iowa regiments. Colonel Cornelius Cadle III distinguished himself at the Battle of Atlanta and later played a key role in preserving the Shiloh Battlefield as a national park. Visitors can explore original discharge papers, commissions, and cavalry muster rolls that illustrate the organizational backbone of the Union war effort.

Muscatine’s role in the Civil War extended to the service of African American soldiers, represented through the story of Alexander Clark. His advocacy helped make possible the formation of the 1st Iowa African Infantry following the Emancipation Proclamation. Clark’s work reflects the broader struggle for citizenship, equality, and recognition during and after the war. Together, these stories transform names in history books into neighbors, fathers, sons, and friends. Muscatine and the Civil War offers visitors a meaningful opportunity to connect with the individuals who shaped the community during one of the most defining chapters in American history.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Muscatine Art Center will host a special afternoon of free programs titled Lincoln &; Iowa’s First Soldiers from 1 to 4 p.m. At 1:15 p.m., historian Lee Williams will portray Abraham Lincoln, bringing to life Lincoln’s character, humility, humor, determination, and compassion. The program will trace Lincoln’s journey from childhood through his presidency, offering insight into the man who led the nation through its greatest crisis. At 2:30 p.m., author Dr. Randee Fieselmann will present on the First Iowa Infantry, based on her book The Union First: Community & Commitment in the First Iowa Infantry. The program will open with a musical performance by Bob and Kristie Blake, featuring period songs associated with the regiment. Dr. Fieselmann’s presentation draws on seven years of research into the lives and motivations of Iowa’s earliest Civil War soldiers. Following the program, she will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase.

Muscatine & the Civil War will be on view through May 30, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.