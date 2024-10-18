“Muscatine History Revisited,” October 19 through August 25

Saturday, October 19, through Sunday, August 25

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

In the Muscatine Art Center's new exhibition Muscatine History Revisited, on view from October 19 through August 25, patrons can take a delightful and informative journey back in time, the exhibition featuring artifacts and historic photographs from the permanent collection, with visitors of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in stories of the community’s past, while learning about the businesses and industries that helped shape Muscatine into the city it is today.

In Muscatine History Revisited, guests will see storefronts displaying objects from Kautz’s Bakery, the Muscatine Oat Meal Company, Oscar Grossheim’s photography studio, the McColm Dry Goods store, Norman Baker’s Tangley Air Calliaphone, Roach & Musser Sash & Door, and the Muscatine Jewelry Company. A large section is devoted to S. G. & P. Stein Furniture, while a model of Wilson’s Shoe Store is displayed nearby.

The middle floor of the Stanley Gallery includes sections on Bellevue Hospital, Little Mac cars, PeterMar Toys, Kent Corporation, produce in Muscatine County, Barry Manufacturing, local theaters, the Muscatine High Bridge, and the lightrail system. On view are theater seats, an apron made from Kent feed sack, toys made in Muscatine, tokens from the high bridge tollbooth, clocks, business signs, and the “Melon Shed” derby car. Much of the exhibition features Muscatine history objects that have never before been on display, as well as some that are on view for the first time in over a decade. One highlight is an original horse-drawn buggy.

“This is a multi-generational show with something to please or interest kids and adults, alike,” states Katy Loos, Muscatine Art Center Education Coordinator. “Our local history is so rich and fascinating. While the creation of the exhibition was a huge undertaking, the Muscatine Art Center team feels so fortunate to have an amazing local history collection. The artifacts make the show."

The Muscatine history show was last exhibited in 2007. Over the last 17 years, thousands of historical objects have been added to the permanent collection, including a massive collection of Muscatine advertising and memorabilia from the estate of the late James (Jim) Burr. A portion of Burr’s collection is currently on view in the Musser-McColm Mansion, and several items have been added to the Muscatine History Revisited exhibition.

“The Muscatine Art Center staff is also fortunate to have assistance from many individuals who helped construct, install, and enhance the exhibition,” explains Virginia Cooper, Muscatine Art Center Curator/Registrar. “The list is long and can be found on the credit panel in the exhibition. We are especially grateful to Ryan Kitzmann, and his Industrial Technology students at Muscatine High School, who worked on this project last school year and installed the exhibit walls this school year.”

Muscatine History Revisited will be on view from October 19 through August 25, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.