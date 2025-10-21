"Nature's Faces: Crow Haven Ceramics and Mississippi Mud Studios," November 3 through December 19

Exhibit: Monday, November 3, through Friday, December 19

Reception: Saturday, December 13, 6:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

An arresting exhibition of sculptural works is on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery from November 3 through December 19, with Nature's Faces: Crow Haven Ceramics and Mississippi Mud Studios treating visitors to the talents of Dean Wellman and Denise McCullough, as well as Mississippi Mud Studios' Gary Carstens.

Wellman attended the Colorado Institute of Art from 1986 to 1988, and has worked as a designer for Atmosphere Productions, Independent Media Solutions, and Mediacom productions, serving 10 years on the board of directors for the Dubuque Area Art Collective. McCullough, meanwhile, has no formal art training. Ceramics started out as a hobby for both Wellman and McCullough, and has quickly developed into a partnership of passion for the medium.

In his artist statement, Wellman says, "My clay work seems to reflect the 11 different cities I've lived in all over the United States. Not necessarily the places themselves, but the people I've met along the way. They are interpretations, I believe, of the personalities, stories, and individuals I've encountered in my travels. Faces and people are my favorite pieces to create, although I enjoy an occasional abstract."

McCullough's own artist statement reveals: "Working with clay for me is an ongoing experiment. Creating vessels that are attractive, useful, and hopefully bring someone a little joy is my goal. I am just a student of this oldest human invention and I am having a great time learning this ancient medium."

A 1977 graduate of Monmouth College, Carstens has been working with clay since 1974 where, as the art department assistant at college he helped set up and began the ceramics program as a sculpture student. He has worked steadily in clay since that time and was offered the purchase of Mississippi Mud Studios in 2003. Serving local potters and holding classes, the studio has become more of a private studio over the last 10 years. Devoting more energy to personal development, Carstens focuses his energies to expanding the evolution of his sculptural forms. He focuses on high fire stoneware in both gas reduction and wood fire atmospheres. Today, Carstens frequently demos traditional techniques at colleges and high schools, and he also teaches at his studio for individuals and small groups.

In his artist statement, Carstens says, "The direction of my clay work both sculptural and functional has always been brought by the landscape. Often what is hidden and not immediately revealed. Understanding, seeing, and finding a voice to interpret into clay is a very personal journey. The reward makes that fleeting moment of sight and interpretation permanent and recorded. All clay work is high fired stoneware. My preferred firing method is atmospheric wood fire with salt. All functional work is durable and withstands the rigor of daily use. Glazes are non-toxic and food safe."

A reception for Nature's Faces: Crow Haven Ceramics and Mississippi Mud Studios will take place at 6:30 p.m. on December 13, the event held prior to the University of Dubuque's Texas Tenors concert Deep in the Heart of Christmas. The exhibit itself will be on display November 3 through December 19, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BisignanoArtGallery.