Opening Celebration: “Myrlande Constant: DRAPO,” March 20

Thursday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

The event taking place in conjunction with the venue's current Myrlande Constant: DRAPO, an opening celebration for the exhibition will be held at Davenport's Figge Art Museum on March 20, with artist and scholar Dr. Petrouchka Moïse – assistant professor at Grinnell College and cultural and community-based digital curator at Grinnell College Libraries – presenting a history of Haitian Drapo and its connection to Constant's art practice.

Constant was born in Port-au-Prince in Haiti where, as a teenager, she learned the art of beading while working with her mother in a Port-au-Prince factory making wedding dresses. Once she quit that job, she moved on to be one of the most celebrated artists for making Vodou drapo. Constant has taken part in the revolution in the art of drapo-making over the last two decades, and has been making flags since the 1990s. Since that era, there was an abrupt shift in drapo-making, which was primarily a male art form. There are several new designers who are women now, one of them being Constant, who has frequently witnessed calamities in her nation. After the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, the artwork Myrlande made represented the collectivistic society through what was being experienced at the time, and her piece of the 2010 Haiti earthquake apocalypse was recognized as an immediate potential for becoming one of the 2011 Ghetto Biennale Exhibition in New York's most extreme and powerful artistic visions.

In 2014, her work was exhibited along with André Eugène, Adler Guerrier, Pascale Monnin, and others in a group show co-curated by Herns Louis Marcelin and Kate Ramsey titled Transformative Visions: Works by Haitian Artists from the Permanent Collection that was held at the University of Miami Lowe Art Museum. In 2018, Constant was one of the participating artists in the group show PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince at Pioneer Works, co-curated by Haitian-American artist and curator Edouard Duval-Carrié and British artist and curator Leah Gordon. In 2019, along with 22 fellow artists, her work was exhibited in the Last Supper-themed Faena Art Festival in Miami. Pushing the boundaries of the form, the largest of Constant's flags measured 10 by seven feet. Meanwhile in 2022, a retrospective of her work was held at the Fowler Museum at UCLA, with the artist's work Negra Danbala Wedo (1994-2019) featured in the collection of the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The Figge's current DRAPO exhibit is showcasing 17 of Constant's intricately crafted bead paintings, some spanning more than seven feet, highlighting her ability to turn culturally rich stories into monumental works of art. Visitors will be immersed in a world of color and texture, and surrounded by depictions of the lwa – spirit entities central to Vodou beliefs.

“The Figge has a long tradition of collecting, exhibiting, and celebrating Haitian art," says the museum's co-senior curator Joshua Johnson, "and the exhibition of Myrlande Constant’s work continues that rich legacy. Her pieces are technically inspiring, showcasing intricate and densely layered beadwork, but it is her storytelling that is most compelling. Constant creates a vibrant portrait of her world by seamlessly weaving narratives that feature a diverse cast of characters rooted in Haitian history, Vodou, and the rhythms of modern life,"

The opening celebration for Myrlande Constant: DRAPO will be held on March 20, with the Figge bar open at 5 p.m. (cards only) and the free program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit itself will be on view in the venue's fourth-floor gallery through May 4, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.