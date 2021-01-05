“Pat Halverson: Woods & Water,” January 8 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, January 8, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Exhibit: Friday, January 8, through Wednesday, January 27

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

A new exhibition by a local artist and naturist who has long had an affinity for the woods, Pat Halverson: Woods & Water serves as the first 2021 exhibition at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, with the exhibit's January 8 through 27 showcase at the Bettendorf venue taking guests through the diverse views of nature captured in painting.

As Halverson reveals in her Artist Statement: “My love for nature began in childhood at our cabin on a Minnesota lake. Though I grew up in a Minneapolis suburb, my fondest memories are of those days spent on the dock trying to catch sunfish while watching turtles and frogs. As I got older, I would row our fishing boat up the streams in the marsh that fed into or led from the lake. I enjoyed the plants and critters of the marsh. The peace of northern waters echoed with the call of loons and reflected the colors of the sky and the greens of the woods. In college I majored in Earth Science where I could study nature through the microscope, telescope, and the strata of ancient rock. But I felt the “call” of the Creator of such wonder and went into ministry.

“While I enjoyed art in high school it was not until well into middle age that I took my first oil painting workshop through the Left Bank Art League here in the Quad Cities. I have since taken many workshops and enjoy the camaraderie and energy of being with other artists. Painting is one way I bring together my two interests, love for the creation, and faith in the Creator.”

An opening reception for Pat Halverson: Woods & Water will be held on January 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with face masks and safe-distancing measures required. Regular gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the venue also open by appointment. For more information on the January 8 through 27 exhibition or its reception, call (563)508-4630 and visit BereskinArtGallery.com and Facebook.com/AtomStudioGallery.