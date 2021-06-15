“POP Power from Warhol to Koons,” June 26 through September 19

Exhibit: Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, September 19

Opening Celebration: Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Member Opening Preview: Friday, June 25, 5:15 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

One of the most expansive exhibitions in the Davenport venue's recent history, with the works on display numbering well over 100, POP Power from Warhol to Koons will enjoy an engagement at the Figge Art Museum June 26 through September 19, treating patrons to explosions of color, unforgettable imagery, and specific artistic visions that have continued to capture the public imagination for more than 50 years.

POP Power from Warhol to Koons provides audiences with a new look at the work of Pop Art pioneers such as powerhouses Andy Warhol, Claes Oldenburg, and Roy Lichtenstein by presenting their iconic works alongside those of their present-day Neo-Pop counterparts. The exhibition features over 114 engaging and powerful works created since the birth of Pop over a half-century ago, and includes works by noted celebrity Neo-Pop artists such as Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and Takashi Murakami. Demonstrating its broad contemporary appeal in this latest crop of Pop practitioners, the Pop aesthetic is as popular today as it was in the 1960s, and taken overall, Pop Power underscores the draw Pop has on the contemporary imagination.

This cross-historical survey of Pop and Neo-Pop art presented in POP Power from Warhol to Koons was made possible through a collaboration with Jordan D. Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Together, the two collections represent the nation’s largest private collection of Pop and Neo-Pop prints and multiples. The exhibition features many recent and important acquisitions by collector Jordan D. Schnitzer including significant works by Koons, Murakami, and others, and was curated by the late Patrick Shaw Cable, PhD, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Education of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia.

Schnitzer and Figge Executive Director Michelle Hargrave will introduce the exhibition to the general public in an opening celebration on June 24 at 6:30 p.m., while Figge members are invited to celebrate the opening of POP Power from Warhol to Koons with a tour given by Jordan Schnitzer and his team – and complimentary light refreshments at the bar – at 5:15 p.m. on June 25.

The exhibit itself will be on display June 226 through September 19, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information on POP Power from Warhol to Koons is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.