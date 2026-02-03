“Preston Singletary: Raven & the Box of Daylight,” February 14 through August 2

Exhibit: Saturday, February 14, through Sunday, August 2

Opening Celebration: Thursday, February 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Telling the story of Raven, an important trickster figure in Tlingit culture who transformed the world by bringing light to people via the stars, moon, and sun, Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight will be viewable at Davenport's Figge Art Museum from February 14 through August 2, with the tale of Raven releasing or "stealing" the daylight one of the most iconic stories of the Tlingit people of Southeast Alaska.

In Raven and the Box of Daylight, Figge patrons are invited to embark on a multisensory journey from darkness into light as Singletary’s glass art comes alive through storytelling, music, soundscapes, and immersive imagery. Trained extensively in European glass-blowing techniques, Singletary celebrates Tlingit stories, culture, and design principles in his work. The Tlingit are an Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest Coast, and through this exhibition, Singletary adapts an ancient story to bring us into the present, so we can imagine what Raven went through to bring light to the world.

In his artist's statement at PrestonSingletary.com, he says: "When I first began working with glass in 1982, I had no idea how deeply I would connect with the material. It wasn’t until I started incorporating Tlingit designs and stories – drawing from my lineage in the Eagle moiety, Kaagwaantaan Box House, Killer Whale clan – that my work took on a deeper sense of purpose. This artistic transformation allowed me to merge ancestral storytelling with a modern medium, giving voice to both my culture and my artistic vision.

"I come from a long line of strong Tlingit women. My great-grandmother, Susie Johnson Bartlett Gubatayo, was born in Sitka, Alaska, in 1880 and later moved to Seattle, where she built a foundation for our family. My grandmother, Lillian Abada, raised my mother, Jean Abada, and my aunties, Andrina Abada and Theresa Sherman, almost entirely on her own. Their influence shaped my identity and instilled in me a profound connection to my heritage – one that continues to guide my work today.

"Over time, my mastery of glassblowing and Tlingit formline design has evolved, deepening my understanding of both my ancestral roots and my chosen craft. This journey has not only shaped my personal artistic expression but has also positioned me as a significant contributor to contemporary Indigenous art.

"Through teaching and collaborating with Native American, Māori, Hawaiian, and Australian Aboriginal artists, I have come to appreciate how glass expands the possibilities of Indigenous art. Indigenous artistic perspectives are deeply tied to ancestral codes, land, and cultural symbolism, and working in glass adds another dimension to these traditions. This exchange of ideas continues to inform and inspire my work.

"My work challenges the notion that Native artists must only use traditional materials. By embracing glass as a storytelling medium, I seek to affirm our presence and identity, reinforcing that Indigenous cultures are dynamic, evolving, and rooted in resilience. Through my art, I strive to amplify Indigenous voices, ensuring that we are seen, heard, and recognized on our own terms.

"As my work continues to evolve, I remain committed to exploring the connections between Tlingit culture and contemporary art movements. I have been honored to witness how my journey has inspired other Indigenous artists to experiment with glass and other non-traditional materials. Moving forward, I hope to continue fostering innovation, pushing the boundaries of Indigenous art, and creating work that resonates across generations."

An free opening reception for Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight will take place on February 19, with the artist speaking on his work at 6 p.m. and the Figge Bar open for food and beverages at 5 p.m. (cards only). The exhibit itself will be on display in the Davenport venue's third- and fourth-floor galleries from February 14 through August 2, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $8-14, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.