“47th Annual High School Art Invitational,” March 22 through April 25

Exhibit: Friday, March 22, through Thursday, April 25

Awards Ceremony: Thursday, March 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

More than 200 works by gifted student artists will be on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center through April 25 in the expansive 47th Annual High School Art Invitational, a glorious celebration of local talent featuring the Quad Cities’ most promising artists expressing themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, paper, recycled materials, and film.

Each spring, Quad City Arts displays artwork from top high school artists and their art teachers. High school art instructors in the greater Quad City region are invited to choose works by their top five students in any category, plus additional works in the categories of film, paper sculpture, and recycled materials. The exhibit fills the walls of Quad City Arts’ downtown Rock Island gallery, the opening ceremony is attended by hundreds of Quad Citians supporting young artistic talent, and students receive thousands of dollars in awards from exhibition sponsors. Everyone is welcome to vote for their favorite high school artist in the People's Choice contest.

This year's assemblage of participating schools and art instructors includes: Alleman Catholic High School (Lisa Wells); Assumption High School (Michelle Sexton); Bettendorf High School (Tim Solbrig and Hilary Puglisi); Central DeWitt High School (Deb Richman and Cassie Dunlavey); Central High School (Annette Lopez); Central/North (Juan Rangel); Davenport Central High School (Renee Ott); Davenport Central/Creative Arts Academy (Clint Balsar); Davenport North High School (Jessica Hill, Kevin Gunn, and Michele O'Brien); Davenport West High School (Chad Wolf, Brian White, Neal Meeker, and Dave Schaeffer); the Figge Art Academy (Pat Beréskin); Kewanee High School (Lisa Stisser); Mercer County High School (Tara Guidinger); MidCity High School (Stacey Jeffrey); Moline High School (Tauwon Taylor, Elizabeth Nache, Chelena Henning Saberton, and Joel Delp); Pleasant Valley High School (Aimee Peters, Ashley Willits, and Rachel Meyer); Rock Island High School (William Gustafson and Andrew Gray); Rockridge High School (Dana Densberger); and United Township High School (Jon Nevenhoven and MacKenzie Jackson).

For many students, the 47th Annual High School Art Invitational will be the first time they receive formal recognition for their creative talents. This can inspire them to pursue careers in the arts and find out how their talents can be applied. Creative people have the ability to problem-solve which is a trait sought after by numerous professions. In addition to the opportunity to show their work publicly, this exhibition is important to show students the process of competing for gallery shows. As professional artists know, getting into exhibitions can be discouraging, but there is value in seeing which pieces were selected. This exhibition is important for the public because it shows the incredible creativity of our young people and our future workforce.

The awards ceremony for the 47th Annual High School Art Invitational will take place at the Rock Island gallery on March 28, with the reception lasting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the awards presented at 7 p.m. The exhibit itself will be on display in Rock Island through April 25, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.