07 Mar 2023

“Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Women in Music,” March 23

By Reader Staff

Hannah Holman presents “Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Women in Music" at the Figge Art Museum -- March 23.

Thursday, March 23, 5 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Held in conjunction with the Davenport venue's current exhibition Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960, the Figge Art Museum will present a special March 23 program that explores the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's March 25 concert Up Close with the Figge: Women in Music, with the QCSO's principal cellist Hannah Holman, in Women in Music, celebrating extraordinary female instrumentalists and composers throughout musical history.

An active chamber musician, program presenter Holman studied at the Eastman School of Music and Michigan State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Music degree, and obtained her Master of Music Degree with Fritz Magg at the New England Conservatory. A founding member of the Beaumont Piano Trio, which performed around the United States and England, Holman was also a founding member of Quadrivinium, a music ensemble-in-residence at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. From 2002 to 2011, she was a member of the Maia Quartet, the University of Iowa's quartet-in-residence, which toured China, Japan, and throughout the United States, including teaching residencies at Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Great Wall International Music Academy in China, and the Austin Chamber Music Center. Holman regularly performs in chamber ensembles with musicians from throughout the United States, and Fanfare magazine raved that “her tone and technique are the stuff that cello legends are made of.”

In addition to her work with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, with whom she joined at the beginning of the 2012-13 season, Holman is the principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony, a position she has held since 2008. She began her professional career in England playing with the English String Orchestra under Yehudi Menuhin and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra under Simon Rattle, with her previous orchestral work also including serving as assistant principal cello with the Michigan Chamber Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, and the American Sinfonietta. Additionally, as a soloist, Holman has performed with orchestras in Michigan, North Dakota, Minnesota, Virginia, and Georgia.

Holman's Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Women in Music program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 23, with a cash bar and “art buffet” available beginning at 5 p.m. Participation in the event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Mike Schulz

