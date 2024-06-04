“Reckonings & Reconstructions: Southern Photography from The Do Good Fund,” June 15 through September 8

Saturday, June 15, through Sunday, September 8

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Representing a survey of the magnificent art and artists within the vast collection of the Do Good Fund, a public charity based in Columbus, Georgia, the traveling exhibition Reckonings & Reconstructions: Southern Photography from The Do Good Fund will be on display at Davenport's Figge Art Museum from June 15 through September 8, its local display also thanks to supporting sponsor The Brian Pasierb Family Foundation, contributing sponsor Carolyn Levine & Leonard Kallio Trust, and media sponsor KLJB FOX 18.

Reckonings and Reconstructions: Southern Photography from the Do Good Fund represents a survey of the art and artists within the Do Good Fund's collection. Providing a scholarly investigation of southern photography since World War II, the collection highlights a wide-ranging group of photographers – diverse in gender, race, ethnicity, and region – through more than 120 photographs by more than 70 artists.

Over the past decade, the Do Good Fund has build a museum-quality collection of photography to document and celebrate the ever-changing American South, and this exhibition asks key questions that identify and complicate conventional ideas of the “American South” and “Southern photography” by resisting retrograde tropes and instead projecting the enigmatic, ever-changing qualities of the region and its people. Do Good’s mission is to make its collection of more than 800 images broadly accessible through regional museums, nonprofit galleries, and nontraditional venues and to encourage complementary, community-based programming to accompany each exhibition.

The exhibition includes works by such renowned photographers as Debbie Fleming, Caffery, Rosalind Fox Solomon, Shelby Lee Adams, Sheila Pree Bright, William Christenberry, Chandra McCormick, and Gordon Parks. As Reckonings & Reconstructions navigates the interface between nature and culture in the South, themes of land, labor, law and protest, food, ritual, and kinship draw from historical legacies where despair and hope, terror and beauty, pain and joy, and indignity and dignity commingle.

Reckonings & Reconstructions: Southern Photography from The Do Good Fund will be on display in the Davenport venue's Third Floor Gallery from June 15 through September 8, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.