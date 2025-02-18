“Rietz, Ventris, & Regional Woodturners,” March 5 through April 29

Wednesday, March 5, through Tuesday, April 29

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Notable and engaging works by nearly a dozen artists from Iowa and Illinois will be housed in the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery from March 5 through April 29, with Moline's airport housing floral paintings by Kathleen Rietz, landscape paintings by Evan Ventris, and 20 works by nine of the region’s finest woodturners.

Based in Schaumburg, Illinois, artist Kathleen Rietz creates floral paintings that are first and foremost beautiful. She believes that art doesn’t have to be edgy, political or controversial, but that the beauty of flowers can transcend the barriers of language, politics and culture. Her layered work creates an environment in which a viewer may simply pause and take a closer look. Rietz credits the strong and resilient matriarchs in her past for introducing her to the importance of art and the transformative gardens of her youth.

Iowa native Evan Ventris is a photorealistic landscape painter. He grew up on a farm in Garnavillo, Iowa, attended Clarke University, and currently resides in Dubuque. Consequently, his work is deeply influenced by the Northeastern Iowa scenes he is surrounded by. Ventris is fascinated by photorealism and finds the act of rendering his subjects as close to life as possible challenging but enjoyable.

Twenty works of art by nine of the region’s best woodturners will be exhibited alongside the works of Rietz and Ventris. Artisans were invited to submit up to three pieces for consideration, and jurors selected a total of 20 pieces to be displayed, the pieces beginning their area exhibition at the Quad City Arts gallery in early February.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Rietz, Ventris, & Regional Woodturners exhibit on display from March 5 through April 29 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.