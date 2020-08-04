“Rob Lipnick: Mountains, Faces, Stories, & Stacks,” August 15 through November 8

Saturday, August 15, through Sunday, November 8

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On display from August 15 through November 8, and co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and Schafer Interiors, Rob Lipnick: Mountains, Faces, Stories, & Stacks serves as the latest exhibition at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, its collection including beautiful ceramic pieces and striking assemblages by a well-known area educator.

Throughout his long artistic career, local artist Lipnick has developed a unique system of iconography in which the symbols in his ceramics link his work to Jewish tradition, popular culture, and his personal experiences. Mountains, Faces, Stories, & Stacks will feature Lipnick’s most recent body of work, which consists of large abstract ceramic assemblages that challenge the viewer to discern meaning from their emblematic forms. These works alongside Lipnick’s more familiar ceremonial objects will provide insight into his artistic practice.

Having earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland and a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame, Lipnick is a familiar, widely respected educator throughout eastern Iowa, and has taught for such area institutions as Scott Community College, Clinton Community College, and Marycrest College. Beyond previously exhibiting his ceramics works at the Figge, the artist has had his pieces displayed nationally at venues including the Minneapolis Art Institute and the Jewish Museum in New York City, and Lipnick remains an active proponent for art education. As he told the Great Scott Times, “Art is globalized as of this generation, which is good; that technology and diversity has changed reflecting on society for the better.” His advice for students: “Go to class, learn basic traditional techniques, get a good foundation from the beginning, and always keep your eyes and your mind open to books, research, museums and all that inspire you.”

Museum hours are currently Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, museum admission is $4-10, and face masks and safe-distancing measures are required. Reservations are strongly encouraged for access to the venue, and more information on the August 15 through November 8 exhibition Rob Lipnick: Mountains, Faces, Stories, & Stacks is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.