“It's All Greek to Me: Island Impressions by Robert Zeidler,” April 30 through June 30

Exhibit: Saturday, April 30, through Thursday, June 30

Opening Reception: Friday, May 6, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

For those seeking a change from the traditional landscape of the Quad Cities, Bettendorf's Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy will, from April 30 through June 30, house a representational exhibition of water, sky, volcanic rock, and white structures in It's All Greek to Me: Island Impressions by Robert Zeidler, a collection of never-before-seen works inspired by the artist's recent travels to Greece and the Aegean Sea.

Born and raised in Muscatine, Zeidler is transitioning toward painting and teaching after working as an advertising designer and art director for nearly 45 years, planning a particular focus on the transparent watercolor medium. Zeidler has stated that he is on a personal crusade to make the medium more respected and appreciated as an art form, saying, “It takes a lot of talent and guts to paint a work of art in watercolor. I applaud those who try.” Zeidler, who has been with the Beréskin gallery for 10 years, took a trip to the historical paradise of Greece about two years ago, and since then, the deep blues of the water and landscape have become the focus of 15 recent works, which will be featured in the It's All Greek to Me exhibition.

With his works favored by collectors and watercolor enthusiasts alike, Zeidler says in his artist statement, "For years I’ve enjoyed painting landscapes and river scenes which contain angular architectural items such as boats, buildings, and derelict machinery. Recently, though, my attention has been drawn to flowers and plants that I’ve been cultivating in my backyard. It just struck me one day to try my hand at composing art with more earthy, organic shapes.

"Due to this shift," Zeidler continues, "I’m allowing myself even more freedom to abstract or intuitively create my own shapes and symbols for the botanical subjects. At the same time, I’m also creating stronger, bolder colors. After all, it is called watercolor, and I love how the active medium does the work for me – mixing colors I never could have, nor would have even imagined. And the quicker I work, the fresher, more spontaneous, and abstract the pieces become. The trick is to hit the correct values and shapes, then just about any color can be used to attract the viewer and hold their imagination."

With It's All Greek to Me: Island Impressions by Robert Zeidler on display in Bettendorf from April 30 through June 30, an opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, May 6, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., with guests invited to meet the artist and enjoy live piano music by Jonathan Turner. Regular gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)508-4630 and visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.