Rock Island Art Guild Artist Talks, February 13

Thursday, February 13, 6 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Thorough and fascinating discussion on all facets of the artistic process is scheduled to take place at the Figge Art Museum on February 13, with the Davenport venue hosting 10 gifted visual artists in its presentation Rock Island Art Guild Artist Talks, a chance to meet and learn from Guild members whose works are currently on display in the Figge's 41st Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition.

A volunteer-run organization founded in 1955 that promotes and fosters the appreciation of the visual arts in the Quad Cities, the Rock Island Art Guild, co-sponsoring the exhibit with IHMVCU, annually encourages artists to enter up to two original works of art for the exhibit that have been created in the last five years. Cash prizes are eventually given to winning entries for: First Place ($1,000), Second Place ($500), the Sally MacMillan Watercolor Award ($500), the Founder's Award ($500), the Zeivel Harris Sculpture Award ($500), Honorable Mentions ($100), and the People's Choice and Children's Choice Awards selected by visitor votes ($50 each). This year's exhibition juror is Candace Moeller, independent curator and associate director of New York City's Cristin Tierney Gallery, and Figge visitors are encouraged to evaluate the artworks for themselves and help select this year’s “People’s Choice” and “Children’s Choice” awards.

With the 41st Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing paintings, sculptures, installations, and more by artists living within a 150-mile radius of the Quad Cities, the invited presenters at the Rock Island Art Guild Artist Talks include 10 of the exhibit's more than 60 contributing talents: Ben Harle, Tom Hempel, James Henry, Louise Kames, Dean Kugler, Julie Malake, Gail Ray, David Schaeffer, Rowen Schussheim-Anderson, Michael Wilcox. Their exhibit will be on display through April 19, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The Rock Island Art Guild Artist Talks will begin at 6 p.m. on February 13, with the Figge Café's happy-hour menu and cash bar open at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and more information on the event is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.