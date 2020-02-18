Rosalind Wilcox, February 28 and 29

Artist Q&A and Reception: Friday, February 28, 4 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery, Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Concert: Saturday, February 29, 7:30 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

A former Quad Citian and St. Ambrose University alumna currently showcasing her Finding God in the Dark: A Retrospective Exhibition in the Galvin Fine Arts Center's Catich and Morrissey Galleries, Rosalind Wilcox will participate in two weekend events at Davenport's university: an artist Q&A and reception on the afternoon of February 28, and a concert performed under Wilcox's stage alias “Mississippi Rose” on the evening of February 29.

Born in Chicago and the recipient of a bachelor’s degree in art education from St. Ambrose, Wilcox is a visual artist and Chair of the Fine Arts Department at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. In Clarksdale, she uses her art to explore the diversity within her life – what the legally-blind Wilcox calls “the red, white, and blues of art” – while capturing the places and faces of her family and community. As a legally blind artist, Rosalind often works from enlarged photos taken from the “passenger seat of life,” and she admits to being passionate about the advancement of art, music, fine-arts education, art therapy, and researching the history of the arts within culture and interdisciplinary aspects of the creative arts arena. Wilcox holds a 1998 Master’s in Fine Art from the University of Mississippi and a 1990 Master’s degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

As stated on her biography at RosalindWilcoxArts.com: “She has worked to capture and intrigue the art community with her beautiful work, gathering much of her inspiration from 'places and faces, family and community. Human beings are most interesting, and how they interact within nature or interior spaces also has held my interest for decades.' Wilcox uses personal interpretation of environment, and her artwork embodies experience and spaces associated with her family's Native American culture, in addition to others. She paints her family, children, and grandchildren: Winnebago, Navajo, and Choctaw tribes in an effort to create stronger relationships and establish historical perspective. She travels extensively seeking to understand the ways of being fully human.”

Rosalind Wilcox's Q&A and reception will be held in the Catich Gallery at 4 p.m. on February 28, while her Mississippi Rose concert will take place in the Allaert Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on February 29. Both events are free, with donations encouraged for Saturday's evening performance, and Finding God in the Dark: A Retrospective Exhibition is on display in the Catich and Morrissey Galleries through March 6. For more information, call (563)333-6444 or visit SAU.edu.