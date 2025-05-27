“Sandra Dyas & Jamie Elizabeth Hudrlik: Double Vision,” June 6 through July 26

Exhibit: Friday, June 6, through Saturday, July 26

Opening Reception: Friday, June 6, 5:30 p.m.

Voices Studios, 1585 Central Avenue, Dubuque IA

Bringing together the compelling works of mother and daughter artists Sandra Louise Dyas and Jamie Elizabeth Hudrlik, the arresting exhibition Double Vision will be on display at Dubuque's Voices Studios from June 6 through July 26, this showcase of talent a powerful visual dialogue that spans generations, mediums, and personal histories.

Sandra Dyas, a celebrated Iowa-based visual artist and author, is known for her evocative photography and experimental video work rooted in the rural Midwest. Drawing on her lifelong connection to Iowa’s landscape, Dyas uses the lens to investigate how home shapes identity, crafting poignant visual meditations on belonging and transformation. Her work has been widely exhibited across the country and praised for rendering the ordinary as mysteriously beautiful. Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com named her videos festival favorites for their originality and emotional resonance.

Jamie Elizabeth Hudrlik’s paintings offer a deeply personal, dream-like counterpoint. Working on unstretched canvases that resemble storybooks suspended on the wall, Hudrlik weaves fantastical and symbolic scenes in which female figures drift between childhood and adulthood. Influenced by memory, motherhood, and personal loss – including the impact of 9/11 – her work blends the innocence of play with the complexity of emotional growth. Her vibrant use of acrylic, graphite, oil crayon, and stencil invites viewers into layered, symbolic worlds where identity and transformation unfold through color and form.

Employing photography, video, and large-scale mixed media painting, Double Vision presents an immersive exploration of place, memory, and the emotional landscape of womanhood. Dyas' and Hudrlik’s showcase is more than a shared exhibition – it is a visual conversation between two talents whose distinct voices echo through shared geography, lineage, and life experience. Together, their work reveals how the personal becomes universal, and how vision itself is shaped by perspective, memory, and time.

An opening reception for Sandra Dyas & Jamie Elizabeth Hudrlik: Double Vision will take place on April 6 at 5:30 p.m., with the artists present for a 6:15 p.m. discussion on their works, refreshments served, and everyone invited to participate in the expanding art scene in Dubuque's Central Corridor. The exhibit itself will be on display through July 26, gallery admission is free, and more information is available by visiting VoicesStudios.org.