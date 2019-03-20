Scholar Talk: Arlie Sulka, March 28

Thursday, March 28, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A contributing appraiser for PBS' popular, Emmy Award-nominated series Antiques Roadshow, Arlie Sulka appears as the special guest in the Figge Art Museum's March 28 Scholar Talk, lending her knowledge of rare artworks to a presentation devoted to pieces in the Davenport venue's current exhibition Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection.

A graduate of Smith College, Sulka is the owner of the world-renowned gallery Lillian Nassau LLC in New York City. Lillian Nassau, the gallery’s founder, has been credited with reviving the interest in and almost single-handedly creating the market for the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany and Tiffany Studios, and in 1980, Nassau directly recruited Sulka to work alongside her in her legendary 57th Street gallery. Now a recognized specialist and dealer in late-19th- and early-20th-Century decorative arts, Sulka has been a devotee of the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany and Tiffany Studios, particularly his blown glass, lamps, windows, and ceramics. Having over 30 years of experience in the field of antiques, Sulka has researched and negotiated the acquisition of thousands of objects offered to the gallery and has authenticated and appraised objects for private clients and various museums in North America and in Europe. She also lectures in museums around the country, has published articles, has been a part-time lecturer in the NYU Continuing Education Appraisal Studies Program and serves on the Board of Directors of the National Antiques and Art Dealers Association of America, Inc.

Since assuming ownership of Lillian Nassau LLC in 2006, Sulka has mounted a number of Tiffany exhibitions at the gallery and has published two books about Tiffany Favrile Glass and Tiffany Favrile Pottery written by acclaimed scholar and Rutgers University's Professor Emeritus of Art History Dr. Martin Eidelberg. On March 28, Sulka will discuss her specialization in the artwork of Tiffany Studios in conjunction with the Figge's Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection. Drawn from the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum in Chicago and boasting jewel-like colors and iridescent surfaces, the exhibit features 62 exemplary works created by Tiffany's studios, and from its small blown-glass vases to its breathtaking stained-glass windows, Treasures from the Driehaus Collection demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany artisans.

Arlie Sulka's Scholar Talk begins at 6:30 p.m. on March 28, the presentation is free with $4-10 museum admission, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.