“Sean Kenney's Nature Connects,” November 16 through February 20

Tuesday, November 16, through Sunday, February 20

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

An acclaimed artist's award-winning, record-breaking exhibition of art made with LEGO pieces will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center from November 16 through February 20 when the venue hosts Sean Kenney's Nature Connects, a fascinating and thoroughly engaging exploration into animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and humankind’s relationship with nature.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that New York artist Kenney holds dear, from protecting an animal’s habitat to planting a garden or using a bike instead of a car. From the miniature majesty of a bonsai tree to the quiet serenity of a Koi fish, and from the delicate suspension of a hummingbird on the edge of a flower to the ferocity of a fox on the hunt, Kenney’s art sparks a joyful sense of wonder in those both young and young-at-heart. Using the beloved LEGO bricks as a medium, Nature Connects begs the question: Just as LEGO bricks interconnect, how is our natural world interconnected? The whole family can marvel at gravity-defying and astoundingly precise structures while discovering new ways of looking at our world, and Nature Connects' narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humankind and the natural world.

Just as importantly, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and to inspire them to go home and create something wonderful themselves. At times whimsical, gripping, and awe-inspiring, the exhibition is sure to inspire budding artists, ecologists, and builders to dream big. Tom Zaller, CEO of Image Exhibitions, stated, “Image Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Muscatine. The messages in the exhibition about our connections to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting its exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With decades of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals, with more information available at ImagineExhibitions.com.

Sean Kenney's Nature Connects will be on display from November 16 through February 20, with regular gallery hours Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.