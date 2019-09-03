Exhibit: Friday, September 6, through Sunday, October 12

Reception: Friday, September 6, 5 – 7 p.m.

Augustana Teaching Museum of Art, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

For the first 2019-20 exhibition at the college's Augustana Teaching Museum of Art, colorful, evocative works from artists around the globe will be on display from September 6 through October 12, with the exhibit Small Tapestry International 6: Beyond the Edge showcasing the talents of nearly four dozen artists in a touring presentation by the American Tapestry Alliance.

The American Tapestry Alliance was founded in 1982 to bring together weavers throughout North America, but its membership now includes gifted creators from countries all around the world. ATA is a non-profit educational organization that offers support and exposure for tapestry artists through a quarterly newsletter, a Web site, and educational and exhibition opportunities, and is the flagship organization in contemporary tapestry, according to tapestry artist and Augustana College's professor of Art Rowen Schussheim-Anderson. “Small tapestries investigate the range of woven possibilities at a very fine scale,” says Schussheim-Anderson. “This juried exhibition includes unique and varied expressions in fiber art from around the world."

Artists from the United States, Italy, Scotland, Canada, Denmark, Australia, Russia, and the United Kingdom are included in the show, and their work includes traditional materials such as cotton, wool, silk, and items such as discarded plastic bags on linen, wire, and newspaper. Juror Jane Kidd, a tapestry weaver from Salt Spring Island in Canada, chose 43 tapestries from 116 entries for the show. “Many of the tapestry makers in this group have embraced risk-taking in their approach to composition and technique,” says Kidd. “They recognize the edge not as a boundary but as a place for exploration. For others in the exhibition, the risk lies in the subject matter. The theme opens the door for provocative ideas that challenge the viewer to recognize and to participate in a conversation about issues and concerns that reflect our contemporary world.”

Forty-three artists have pieces included in Small Tapestry International 6: Beyond the Edge, including: Janet Austin, Rita Brand, Laura Center, Deborah Corsini, Clare Coyle, Sharon, Crary, Allie Dudley, Elaine Duncan, Maggie Edwards, Vladamira Fillion-Wackenreuther, Jane Freear-Wyld, Barbara Gillmore, Joan Griffin, Birgitta Hallberg, Louise Halsey, Benthe Ibsen, Noriko Kage, JacQueline Keller, Valerie Kirk, Anna Kocherovsky, Grace Kwak, Lindsey Marshall, Cynthia Martinez, Jacqueline Mehring, Rebecca Mezoff, Elizabeth Michel, Susan E. Middleton, Ulrikka Mokdad, Terry Olson, Deborah Payne, Liz Pulos, Julia Rapinoe, DeAnna Rigter, Michael Rohde, Deann Rubin, Margarita Shirokovskikh, Beth Smith, Margaret Sunday, Turid Teague, Kathe Todd-Hooker, Jeane Vogel, Sue Well, and Nancy Wohlenberg.

An opening reception for Small Tapestry International 6: Beyond the Edge will be held at the Augustana Teaching Museum of Art from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 6, with a tour taking place at 5 p.m. and the exhibit itself on display from September 6 through October 12. Regular gallery hours are by appointment and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, admission is free, and more information on this and future exhibits and events is available by calling (309)794-7469 or visiting Augustana.edu.