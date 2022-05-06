06 May 2022

Winners and Favorites from Our Spring 2022 Photo Contest

By Reader Staff

Many thanks to all who entered the River Cities' Reader’s Spring 2022 Photo Contest for which we received entries in the categories of "Safe," "Effective," and "Trust the Science." Here are our winners and favorites. Thanks to all who submitted!

Effective, First Place - “War on TV” - Harry W. Walker III - “The Heidelberg Project is an outdoor art project in the McDougall-Hunt neighborhood on Detroit's east side, just north of the city's historically African-American Black Bottom area. It was created in 1986 by the artist Tyree Guyton, who was assisted by his wife, Karen, and grandfather Sam Mackey.” (120mm Film)

Trust the Science, Second Place - Mark Siedlecki

Safe, Second Place - “Going Up” - Margaret Sherwin

Effective, Third Place - “Neon Death Bed” - Harry W. Walker III - “Orr's Mortuary in Rock Island, provides us with a traditional form of advertisement in an unconventional way.” (Digital)

Trust the Science, Third Place -  “Health Worker Vaccine Mandate Protestors at Genesis West” - Thomas Paine - “WHBF reporter filming an interview with a Genesis nurse employee with her two children protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates as a condition for employment on August 29, 2021.” 

Effective, Second Place - "Effective Medicine" - Renee Applebey - “It's plant medicine. And yes, cannabis is medicine.”

Safe, First Place – Mark Siedlecki

Trust the Science, First Place - Sebastiana Freiburg - “This was taken after they had the public walk on the finished Illinois bound lanes. I took this after walking with many others that day, showcasing the old and the new at sunset.”

Effective, Publisher's Choice - “Bullet Proof” - Thomas Paine - “Downtown Davenport along the bike path, what looks like a railroad owned utility shed near the Sky Bridge has effectively sustained numerous gunfire assaults. Photo taken in September 2021.” 

