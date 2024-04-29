Winners and Favorites from Our Spring 2024 Photo Contest

Thanks to all who submitted images for the 2024 Spring Photo Contest! We publish here the winners and favorites for this year's three themed categories: "Secret," "Records," and "Transparent." Visit RCReader.com/tags/photos for prior years' winners.
"Graffiti Tree at Duck Creek Park."
"Alleyway bar men's room, Portland, Oregon, 2024."
Muted Sun: "Smokey skies last summer provided interesting shots throughout the day, especially at sunset. This phono was taken along the Mississippi at Beacon Bay in East Moline, Illinois. The steel art piece is called 'East Moline Rapids' by Ted McElhiney."
"45 rpm records in my 1949 juke box."
"Two ducks sharing the secret to a happy life. Taken just off the Duck Creek bike path in a flooded field as the sun was setting."
Untitled
Untitled
"324 Main Street, September 23rd, 2023, 4:19 in the Morning."
“Surveillance sign at Davenport's skate park on River Drive with skateboarder Michael Ross from Chicago, Illinois, now living in Rock Island, Illinois.”