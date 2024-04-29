29 Apr 2024

Winners and Favorites from Our Spring 2024 Photo Contest

Transparent - First Place - Mike Siedlecki, "Untitled"

Thanks to all who submitted images for the 2024 Spring Photo Contest! We publish here the winners and favorites for this year's three themed categories: "Secret," "Records," and "Transparent."  Visit RCReader.com/tags/photos for prior years' winners.

Records - Second Place - Tommy Paine

"Graffiti Tree at Duck Creek Park."

 

Secret - Second Place - Lucas Berns

"Alleyway bar men's room, Portland, Oregon, 2024."

 

Transparent - Second Place - Lee Woodward

Muted Sun: "Smokey skies last summer provided interesting shots throughout the day, especially at sunset. This phono was taken along the Mississippi at Beacon Bay in East Moline, Illinois. The steel art piece is called 'East Moline Rapids' by Ted McElhiney."

 

Records - First Place - Barry Miller

"45 rpm records in my 1949 juke box."

 

Secret - Second Place - Lucas Berns

"Two ducks sharing the secret to a happy life. Taken just off the Duck Creek bike path in a flooded field as the sun was setting."

 

Transparent - Third Place - Tim Kiss

Untitled

 

Records - Third Place - Alyssa Walton

Untitled

 

Secret - First Place - Kevin Schafer

"324 Main Street, September 23rd, 2023, 4:19 in the Morning."

Records - Honorable Mention - Tommy Paine

“Surveillance sign at Davenport's skate park on River Drive with skateboarder Michael Ross from Chicago, Illinois, now living in Rock Island, Illinois.”

