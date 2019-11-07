Through Wednesday, January 1

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Works by a trio of gifted Midwestern artists will be on display in the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery through January 1, with the venue boasting paintings by Juliet Stock and Julia Kulish and functional ceramic art by Natalya Sots.

Juliet Stock, from Bettendorf, is a self-taught artist whose technique for depicting florals and landscapes incorporates carving through acrylic paint on gesso board. By carving through the paint, she emphasizes lines and shapes, and creates patterns and textures in the surface of her work. Her use of black creates depth and causes her jewel toned colors to pop. Within Stock’s abstract paintings, a viewer can easily imagine themselves on some fantastical island with unlimited paths in which to turn and something interesting to see in every direction.

Based in Center Point, Iowa, Julia Kulish paints large-scale florals using numerous layers of oil glazes. She focuses on the graceful, sinuous line found in the structure of petals and foliage found in her immense home gardens. Often her compositions depict the chaos of flowers in their natural state, intertwined with one another. Kulish's penchant for painting flowers in front of dramatic skies creates a theatrical, energetic scene unlike a typical still life of a flower in a vase.

Natalya Sots is a ceramic artist originally from Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, who has lived in Chicago’s suburb of Schaumburg since 2002. She got started as an artist in high school when she worked at a ceramics factory where she decorated the dishes before they were glazed and fired. She continued this work while attending school at the University of Semipalatinsk where she completed a degree in Art Education. Sots combines her love of painting with her unique and whimsical teapots, cups, bowls and other functional pieces, which are in demand at regional art fairs.

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Juliet Stock, Julia Kulish, and Natalya Sots exhibits on display through January 1 is available by calling (309)793-1213 extension 108 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.