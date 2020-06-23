“Susan Reinier: Shiny Objects,” June 27 through July 30

Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Exhibit: Saturday, June 27, through Thursday, July 30

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

Gorgeous new works by an Iowa-based artist will soon fill the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, with the Bettendorf venue showcasing colorful, evocative paintings by Susan Reinier in the exhibition Shiny Objects, on display from June 27 through July 30, and with the artist herself in attendance at the exhibit's opening reception on July 3.

Reinier has been creating oil paintings for over 10 years, and her use of reflective subjects continues to inspire the artist's still-life works. As Reinier states in her artist's biography: “I want the viewer to be as excited over the details as I am. The way the light makes copper glow, the tiny portrait found in the shiny silver, or the impact one object has on another are all inspiring to me. My choice of Shiny Objects as a title for the show not only refers to the subjects in my paintings, but also as a metaphor for the distractions life brings. I love to do still life works, but I also love to do portraiture and figurative as well as landscapes. You might also find me decorating cakes, building the frames for some of my paintings, or attempting to make jewelry or knit.”

Reinier continues: “Rich color, curvy lines, and a peaceful composition are all common in my selections. I like to juxtapose solid geometric shapes with more organic, flowing ones. The objects I choose often come with a history. Antiques are my favorite items. I want to see the chipped paint, the crack in the surface, the years of dirt and use that tell a story. I strive to convey a sense of history and nostalgia that viewers can connect with. Growing up I always had peonies growing in our yard and they bring back memories of running barefoot in the summer on warm spring days. I hope that some of my paintings can bring back fond memories for others as well.”

The artist’s work has been displayed at Davenport's Figge Museum in the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Art Exhibitions in 2018 and 2020, as well as at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art exhibit Into the Blue in 2019. Reinier also enjoyed a Beréskin Gallery showcase in last fall's Les Petite exhibit, and received a “Best in Show” citation at the 2019 Louisa County Art Show for her work Nature's Playground.

An opening reception for Susan Reinier: Shiny Objects will be held on Friday, July 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with face masks and safe-distancing measures required, refreshments served, and guests given the opportunity to meet the artist. Regular gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and more information on the June 27 through July 30 exhibition is available by calling (563)508-4630 and visiting

BereskinArtGallery.com and Facebook.com/AtomStudioGallery.