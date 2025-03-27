“The Edge Show,” through April 9

Through Wednesday, April 9

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

An annual fine-art showcase involving students in the Department of Digital Art and Design at the University of Dubuque, The Edge Show is the latest exhibition at the institution's Bisignano Art Gallery, this celebration of dazzling young talent on display through April 9.

Approximately 30 student artworks are on display in The Edge Show, and the digital images and illustrations include digital paintings, graphic illustrations, imagined landscapes, contemporary icons, expressive portraits, and abstract expressions. The Department of Digital Art and Design’s emphasis is on client-driven projects. Through The Edge Show, students gain the experience of presenting digital expressions in a fine arts format as all digital art and design majors are required to submit one digital artwork that they have created outside of a class project for the exhibit.

“As faculty, we are continually inspired by the innovative spirit and determination our students display in The Edge Show," said Sheila Sabers, MAC, head of the Department of Digital Art and Design and assistant professor of digital art and design, and Jean Holdener, PhD, co-head of the Department of Digital Art and Design and assistant professor of digital art and design, in a joint statement. "Their ability to push creative boundaries and articulate their unique perspectives through art is truly remarkable, and we are honored to support their artistic journeys."

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

The Edge Show will be on display through April 9, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting BisignanoArtGallery.com.