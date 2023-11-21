Timothy Rees and Evan Ventris Exhibits, December 1 through January 28

Exhibits: Friday, December 1, through Sunday, January 28

Opening Reception: Friday, December 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Voices Studio, 1585 Central Avenue, Dubuque IA

Presenting a pair of exhibitions that seamlessly marry classical painting styles with a contemporary edge, Dubuque's Voices Studio, from December 1 through January 28, will showcase the works of two remarkably talented artists, with the arresting pieces by Timothy Rees of Maquoketa and Evan Ventris of Dubuque embodying an evocative blend of traditional techniques with a touch of modern sophistication.

Rees and Ventris have honed their craft with a unique approach to their subject matter, resulting in a breathtaking display of creativity and mastery. The artists' shared passion for beauty within the world around us shines through in every brushstroke and composition, making this exhibition a truly immersive experience for all art enthusiasts. Visitors will revel in the harmony of tradition and innovation, all within the captivating images and narratives crafted by these two exceptional artists. Additionally, the Studio Gallery will feature an eclectic array of works by graffiti writer-turned studio artist Mario ZORE Gonzalez that transcend boundaries, embracing the dynamism of street culture while exuding an air of refinement, beckoning all to witness the confluence of urban grit and sophistication in each stroke and spray.

Timothy Rees began his pursuit of art by moving to Chicago in 2009 to paint in the open studios of the Palette and Chisel Academy. After one year, he joined the staff of instructors, and soon began teaching workshops locally and abroad. In 2012, he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he later created and taught a classical art program for the Scottsdale Artist School. In 2017, he opened an atelier, where between 10 and 15 apprentices studied under Rees at any given time. Three years later, he moved to Iowa, where he paints in his downtown studio. Throughout his decade of painting, he has appeared in numerous publications. among them Fine Art Connoisseur, International Artist, Southwest Art, and American Art Collector. Rees has won various awards, including first place in Portrait Society of America’s Members-Only Competition, the Art Renewal Center’s Gallery Award, FASO’s Bold Brush Award, and the People’s Choice Award in the SAS Beaux Arts Show and P&C Gold Medal Show.

Evan Ventris was born and raised on a farm just outside of Garnavillo, Iowa. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Clarke University in 2012, and works primarily in oil paint on panel, digital art, and sculpture. He focuses on landscapes and surrealism and is deeply influenced by his rural surroundings in eastern Iowa. Ventris has a fascination with photorealism and enjoys the challenges this technique offers. The artist has exhibited in both solo and group shows throughout Eastern Iowa, and like Rees, his work has been featured in several publications. Together, his and Rees' collective creations are set to illuminate Voices Studios in an exclusive set of works that embody beauty, landscapes, and the human spirit, demonstrating a profound and harmonious merger of past and present artistic expressions.

An opening reception for the Timothy Rees and Evan Ventris exhibits will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on December 1, with guests invited to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Both exhibitions will be on display through January 28, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)590-2533 and visiting VoicesStudios.org.