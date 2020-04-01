Virtual Exhibit: “Tom Christopher: Reflections of the Iowa Landscape,” April 3 through 30

Virtual Reception: Friday April 3

Online Exhibit: Friday, April 3, through Thursday, April 30

Hosted by the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

We may presently be spending most of our time indoors, but Bettendorf's Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy is giving everyone a chance to revel in the great beauty of the venue's home state with the online pastel exhibition Tom Christopher: Reflections of the Iowa Landscape, a collection of richly colored works viewable from April 3 through 30 and boasting an online video reception and artist demonstrations on Friday, April 3.

A Signature Member of the Pastel Society or America and Master Circle medalist with the International Association of Pastel Societies, Christopher's awards and citations include a first-place commendation from the Arkansas Pastel Society National Exhibition, a 2014 Merit Award from the Great Lakes Pastel Society, and 2015 “Best of Show” recognition from the International Association of Pastel Societies. As the artist states in his TomChristopherArtist.com biography: “Living in the Midwest has influenced my style of painting and choice of subject matter significantly. Many of my pieces depict very common scenes I have experienced. As a child, I spent countless hours playing on the riverbanks and wooded areas in Central Iowa. Even today, I continue to be intrigued with nature and the way sunlight and shadows help define the landscape. I continue to spend my mornings hiking and sketching the rugged landscape along the Iowa River near my home."

“My goal,” Christopher continues, “is to paint relatively common scenes in a more dramatic and interesting way. Most of my finished works are the result of reference photographs and on-location (plein-air) studies. I have worked primarily in pastels and oil paints. I plan to continue to explore these two mediums and look forward to many more years of painting and conducting workshops.”

In addition to the Tom Christopher: Reflections of the Iowa Landscape exhibit viewable on the venue's Web site, the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy will host an opening reception for the artist and his works on Friday, April 3, with the virtual event featuring demonstrations from Christopher himself along with additional videos and an online guest book.

To view the online Tom Christopher: Reflections of the Iowa Landscape exhibition and for more information, call (563)508-4630, e-mail bereskinartgallery@gmail.com, and visit BereskinArtGallery.com.