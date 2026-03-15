“Tongue + Groove,” March 23 through April 24

Exhibit: Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 24

Closing Reception: Friday, April 24, 4 – 6 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

No Below Editions Performance: Friday, April 24 8 p.m.

Roxx-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Culling through artists Lisa Lofgren's and Matt Erickson's archive or shared studios, shared conversations, and shared life over the last years, the exhibition Tongue + Groove will be on display in St. Ambrose University's Catich Gallery March 23 through April 24. “Collaboration,” with this exhibit, will be loosely defined, as the works are designed to show that that are many degrees by which Lofgren and Erickson work together: “stealing” each other's works for revisions or additions; grouping individually made works together, or making work side by side.

In her artist statement, Lofgren says, "Lisa’s interest in the ready-made is heavily influenced by Matt’s studio practice. Her primary medium of printmaking (works on paper) is now playing a secondary role to the constructions in which they are incorporated. The use of woodworking and joinery pays tribute to evolving home renovations in their 1854 building. The mortise and tenon, tongue and groove, dovetail and finger joints are a direct analogy to the body, the whole made by equal yet opposite parts, and the strength of the bond. "

Erickson's own artist statement finds him saying, "I found my positive. This show is a collaboration in Love, Relationship, Art, Life or as I feel it – all the same thing. Working with a past and present, hers and mine, we assembled these pieces in our shared spaces as they happened. A show or gallery, to me, is no time factor. I let art happen as it wants and that is what you see here. In the grand sense they are all in progress; so are we.”

A 4 - 6 p.m. closing reception for Tongue + Groove will be held on April 224 in the Catich Gallery of St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, with a special No Below Editions Performance held in conjunction with the exhibit, and taking place at Rozz-Tox that evening at 8 p.m. The exhibition itself will be on display from March 23 through April 24, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (563)333-6444 and visit Facebook.com/CatichGallerySAU.