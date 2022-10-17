17 Oct 2022

“Tsimshian: Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific Northwest,” October 22 through 28

By Reader Staff

“Tsimshian: Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific Northwest" at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery -- October 22 through 28. (pictured: Jack Hudson's "Raven")

Exhibit: Saturday, October 22, through Friday, October 28

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 22, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the exhibit including a beaded throw, a bentwood box, a drum, and additional creations, Tsimshian: Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific Northwest will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery from October 22 through 28, the exhibition a celebration of the culture and beauty of expressed by the tribe that currently resides mostly in coastal British Columbia and on Annette Island, the only reservation in Alaska.

The Tsimshian estimate there are 45,000 Tsimshian people and approximately 10,000 members federally registered in eight First Nations communities, including the Kitselas, Kitsumkalum, Gitxaala, Gitga'at at Hartley Bay, and Kitasoo at Klemtu, Lax Kw'Alaams, and Metlakatla, Briitish Columbia. These latter two communities resulted in the colonial intersections of early settlers and consist of Tsimshian people belonging to the "nine tribes." The Tsimshian are one of the largest First Nations peoples in northwest British Columbia. Some Tsimshian migrated to the Annette Islands in Alaska, and today, approximately 1,450 Alaska Tsimshian people are enrolled in the federally recognized Metlakatla Indian Community, also known as the Annette Island Reserve.

Regarding the works in the Tsimshian exhibit, Bisignano Art Gallery director Alan Garfield said, "It is clearly a bold, beautiful, and intricate art form. Perhaps not surprising, given the sad history of interaction between the Indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest and Western settlers, at one time Tsimshian art was forbidden. Yet it is now experiencing a kind of revitalization – a renascence of sorts – that can be seen in the study and understanding of a complex design system called ‘formline’ as well as in the different carving techniques used to create totem poles, masks, rattles, panels, bentwood boxes, and other forms of art."

David Boxley's Bent Wood Eagle Box

One of the featured artists is David Boxley, a Tsimshian artist and former Woodward Artist-in-Residence at the University of Dubuque. Originally from Metlakatla, Alaska, Boxley now lives and teaches in Seattle and has dedicated more than 40 years to interpreting and modernizing Tsimshian art and culture. “As an artist and culture-bearer," said Garfield, "Boxley has been deeply involved in the rebuilding and teaching of native art, traditions, and language. His art demonstrates that a culture threatened by extinction can still be alive and thriving." Boxley has produced thousands of works for patrons around the world, including the totem pole Eagle’s Journey on display at the university, and the artwork will return to the Peter and Susan Smith Welcome Center at the conclusion of Tsimshian's Bisignano run.

An opening reception for Tsimshian: Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific Northwest will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on October 22, the exhibition is on display through October 28, and regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting DArt.dbq.edu/gallery.

