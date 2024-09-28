“UD: Then & Now,” September 30 through November 8

Exhibit: Monday, September 30, through Friday, November 8

Reception: Tuesday, October 1, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Formerly known as the German Theological College and Seminary, the University of Dubuque has a strong and vibrant history, and it's one that will be celebrated in a series of arresting and heartwarming photographs, with the exhibition UD: Then & Now on display in the university's Bisignano Art Gallery from September 30 through November 8.

The University of Dubuque was established in 1852 by Adrian Van Vliet, and has been known and revered for pushing the boundaries and exceeding the norms. In the Bisignano's latest exhibit, guests are invited to take a trip down memory lane with Spartan Nation, the collection boasting a variety of photographs and artifacts through the years showcasing student life, athletics, and campus growth.

“Over the last 172 years, the University of Dubuque has served thousands of students on their quest to further their education,” said Noah Bullock, coordinator of the art gallery. “It’s a community based on academic achievement, character, diversity, and worship. Friendships are made that last a lifetime and lessons are learned. Whether you graduated years ago or last spring, UD will always be your home and a part of who you are – a Spartan."

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

An October 1 reception for UD: Then & Now will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the art gallery, and will take place in conjunction with the 8 p.m. performance by comedian Nate Jackson in the Heritage Center's John & Alice Butler Hall. The exhibit itself will be on display from September 30 through November 8, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.