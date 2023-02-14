“Veiled: The Art of Heidi Draley McFall,” February 25 through May 21

Saturday, February 25, through Sunday, May 21

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A series of haunting, deeply personal works by an Iowa City native will be on display at the Figge Art Museum from February 25 through May 21 with the Davenport venue's housing of Veiled: The Art of Heidi Draley McFall, a showcase in which, according to New American Paintings, the artist lends "an openness and volatility to her subjects that instills a closeness and sense of shared humanness between the artist, her viewers, and her subjects."

Based near DeWitt, Iowa, Heidi Draley McFall creates large-scale portrait drawings that encourage us to explore our shared humanity. This exhibition features work created over the past four years portraying the artist’s family, friends, and past acquaintances. McFall’s connection with the sitters gives her insight into their emotional state and personality. So whether capturing a quiet moment between friends or the features of a close relative, each work has a profound sense of intimacy and authenticity.

These monumental drawings are sourced from black-and-white film photography that she develops in her darkroom. The spontaneous effects that occur during the developing process provide a pathway for McFall to break away from the confines of traditional realism. Following the creation of the drawings, she coats the paper in resin – a liquid epoxy that hardens into a clear layer. This technique preserves the delicate pastel marks and adds avenues for experimentation. McFall alters the resin through the addition of powders and dyes, and by impressing the top layer with materials, including shower curtains and shrink wrap. The final works are a combination of intention and chance variations, with striking visual effects, intriguing surface textures, and veils of pigment that add depth to the drawings.

Veiled: The Art of Heidi Draley McFall will be on display from February 25 through May 21, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.