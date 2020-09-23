Virtual Artist Celebration: Living Proof Exhibit, October 1

Thursday, October 1, 6:30 p.m.

Presented by the Figge Art Museum

Held in conjunction with the forthcoming Figge Art Museum exhibition A Visualization of Hope (on display October 3 through December 13), a special Virtual Artist Celebration will take place on October 1, with three of Living Proof Exhibit's featured artists – Annawan's Kent Broadbent, Chicago's Meg Guttman, and Cedar Rapids' Tara Moorman – discussing their artistic practices and the inspiration for their current works.

Boasting beautiful and evocative works by survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities, A Visualization of Hope will find nearly two dozen artists affected by cancer showcasing works in this 11th-annual exhibition. In addition to Broadbent (who works in cold wax and oil), Guttman (fiber arts), and Moorman (watercolor and watercolor collage), this year's artists include: Mary Ancell of Muscatine (basswood sculpture); Marla Andich of Rock Island (jewelry); Carrol Brandt of Bettendorf (mosaic on stone); Lisa Craig of Moline (fiber arts); Mary Ellen Cunningham of Rock Island (digital photography); Pat Dilla of Davenport (photography); Danielle Eisentrager of Dumont (hand-blown glass and ceramic); Bob Ebensen of Hanover (photography); Judy Heath of Bettendorf (watercolor); and Gina Kirschbaum of Bettendorf (acrylic mixed media).

Also contributing artworks to the latest A Visualization of Hope exhibit: Sue Lemmon of Coal Valley (mixed media collage); LaNae Ramos of Eldridge (acrylic and photography); Terri Reinartz of Davenport (fiber arts and acrylic painting); Twila Robinson of LeClaire (art journaling); Linda Sykes of Rock Island (watercolor monotype); Laura Goldman Weinberg of Fairfield (acrylic painting); Ron Weinberg of Fairfield (photography); Barb Youngquist of Rock Island (acrylic and weaving); Richard Zeid of Evanston (white stoneware); and Moline resident Pamela Crouch (assemblage and photography), who also serves as Living Proof Exhibit's executive director.

The Virtual Artist Celebration for Living Proof Exhibit is free, but advance registration is required, and participants will receive an e-mail with a Zoom link two hours before the program begins at 6:30 p.m. on October 1. A Visualization of Hope itself will be on display October 3 through December 13, and more information on both the exhibit and its companion events is available by visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.