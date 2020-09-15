Virtual Artist Celebration: Living Proof Exhibit, September 24

Thursday, September 24, 6:30 p.m.

Presented by the Figge Art Museum

Held in conjunction with the forthcoming Figge Art Museum exhibition A Visualization of Hope (on display September 26 through December 13), a special Virtual Artist Celebration hosted by Pamela Crouch will take place on September 24, with the Living Proof Exhibit Executive Director introducing the eagerly awaited exhibit that celebrates the creative spirit of those impacted by cancer.

Living Proof Exhibit's A Visualization of Hope will boast beautiful and evocative works by survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities, and nearly two dozen artists affected by cancer will have works showcased in this 11th-annual exhibition. This year's artists include: Mary Ancell of Muscatine (basswood sculpture); Marla Andich of Rock Island (jewelry); Carrol Brandt of Bettendorf (mosaic on stone); Kent Broadbent of Annawan (cold wax and oil); Lisa Craig of Moline (fiber arts); Mary Ellen Cunningham of Rock Island (digital photography); Pat Dilla of Davenport (photography); Danielle Eisentrager of Dumont (hand-blown glass and ceramic); Bob Ebensen of Hanover (photography); Meg Guttman of Chicago (fiber arts); Judy Heath of Bettendorf (watercolor); Gina Kirschbaum of Bettendorf (acrylic mixed media); and Sue Lemmon of Coal Valley (mixed media collage).

Also contributing artworks to the latest A Visualization of Hope exhibit: Tara Moorman of Cedar Rapids (watercolor and watercolor collage); LaNae Ramos of Eldridge (acrylic and photography); Terri Reinartz of Davenport (fiber arts and acrylic painting); Twila Robinson of LeClaire (art journaling); Linda Sykes of Rock Island (watercolor monotype); Laura Goldman Weinberg of Fairfield (acrylic painting); Ron Weinberg of Fairfield (photography); Barb Youngquist of Rock Island (acrylic and weaving); Richard Zeid of Evanston (white stoneware); and Moline resident Crouch (assemblage and photography).

The Virtual Artist Celebration for Living Proof Exhibit is free, but advance registration is required, and participants will receive an e-mail with a Zoom link two hours before the program begins at 6:30 p.m. on September 24. A Visualization of Hope itself will be on display September 26 through December 13, and more information on both the exhibit and its companion events is available by visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.