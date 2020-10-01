Virtual Curator Talk: Monica Correia, October 8

Thursday, October 8, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

An admired University of Iowa professor and award-winning art professional will headline the Figge Art Museum's latest Virtual Curator Talk when Monica Correia, on October 8, discusses the curation of the Davenport venue's Seating by Design, with Correia introducing the exhibition and discussing how it took shape.

Seating by Design features a range of innovative furniture designs created by former students of the University of Iowa’s 3D Design MFA, MA, and BFA programs. Designs by the former Head of Design of the School of Art and Art History, Professor Hung-Shu Hu, and Professor Correia will also be featured. Sculpturally dynamic as well as functional, the seating designs will include chairs, stools, and soft-form seating, among others. Together, these designs demonstrate the varied materials, contemporary technologies, and formal solutions possible in the 3D design field. Several of the works have been exhibited internationally, including at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, and at the Stockholm Furniture Fair in Stockholm, Sweden.

Correia is a professor and the Head of 3D Design at the University of Iowa School of Art and Art History. Having received her cum laude Bachelor of Architecture degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and her MFA degree in 3D Design from the University of Iowa, she has exhibited at several art and design venues around the world, and her work as Associate Professor and head of the 3D Design program at the University of Iowa School of Art & Art History was awarded the prestigious “ICFF Editor’s Award for Best School” in New York City in 2015. Correia also, along with her students, received the distinguished “SOFA CONNECT” award for best design environment in Chicago in 2014, 2015, and 2019. Before moving to the United States, she taught at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro School of Architecture and designed interiors for stores and shopping malls in Brazil and Portugal.

The Virtual Curator Talk with Monica Correia is free, but advance registration is required, and participants will receive an e-mail with a Zoom link two hours before the program begins at 6:30 p.m. on October 8. The Seating by Design exhibition is on display October 3 through January 17, and more information on both the exhibit and its companion events is available by visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.