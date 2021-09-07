Virtual Curator Talk: Jose Carlos Diaz, September 16

Thursday, September 16, 6:30 p.m.

Presented by the Figge Art Museum

One of the Figge Art Museum's most POP-ular current exhibitions will be explored virtually on September 16 when José Carlos Diaz, Chief Curator at the Andy Warhol Museum, discusses the exciting and arresting works on display in the Davenport venue's POP Power From Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

The exhibit provides audiences with a new look at the work of Pop Art pioneers such as powerhouses Andy Warhol, Claes Oldenburg, and Roy Lichtenstein by presenting their iconic works alongside those of their present-day Neo-Pop counterparts. POP Power From Warhol to Koons features more than 114 engaging and powerful works created since the birth of Pop over a half-century ago, and includes works by noted celebrity Neo-Pop artists such as Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and Takashi Murakami. Demonstrating its broad contemporary appeal in this latest crop of Pop practitioners, the Pop aesthetic is as popular today as it was in the 1960s, and taken overall, POP Power underscores the draw Pop has on the contemporary imagination.

This cross-historical survey of Pop and Neo-Pop art presented in POP Power from Warhol to Koons was made possible through a collaboration with Jordan D. Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Together, the two collections represent the nation’s largest private collection of Pop and Neo-Pop prints and multiples. The exhibition features many recent and important acquisitions by collector Jordan D. Schnitzer including significant works by Koons, Murakami, and others, and was curated by the late Patrick Shaw Cable, PhD, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Education of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia.

José Carlos Diaz, presenter for the Figge's virtual talk on September 16, is the Chief Curator at the Andy Warhol Museum. At The Warhol, he has curated Farhad Moshiri: Go West; Andy Warhol: Revelation; Fantasy America; and Becoming Andy Warhol at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in China. Previously, Diaz was the Curator of Exhibitions at The Bass in Miami Beach and has worked at Tate Liverpool and the Liverpool Biennial. The recipient of an MA in Cultural History from the University of Liverpool and a BA in Art History from San Francisco State University, Diaz serves on the Board of Trustees for the Association of Art Museum Curators (AAMC); chaired the Curatorial Leadership Summit at The Armory Show in 2020; and was a 2018 fellow at the Center for Curatorial Leadership (CCL).

Diaz's virtual curator talk starts at 6:30 p.m. on September 16, participation is free, and registrants will receive a Zoom link two hours before the program starts. The exhibition POP Power From Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation will be on display through September 19, and more information s available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.