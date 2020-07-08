Virtual Curator Talk: Jennifer Jankauskas, July 16

Thursday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Figge Art Museum

Appearing in a virtual July 16 Curator Talk hosted by Davenport's Figge Art Museum, Dr. Jennifer Jankauskas, Curator of Art at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, discusses works in the venue's current exhibition About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture – a celebration of the beauty of hand-crafted objects on view through August 30.

With uncanny detail, About Face examines the lineage and influence between the revolutionary generation of artists working in figural ceramics during the mid-20th century and artists working today. Museum visitors are presently able to view 54 objects highlighting the work of more than 30 emerging, mid-career, and master artists. Within the exhibition, works of art by important ceramic artists of the 1960s are seen alongside their contemporary successors to create an unfolding narrative of American figurative ceramics – one of innovative sculpture that moves away from the historical and decorative European traditions. The artists use the human form to explore issues relating to the body, various social and cultural concerns, and ideas relating to the female/male gaze, among others. About Face reveals how contemporary figurative ceramics has flourished in the United States and celebrates the creative and artistic triumphs of artists in the field.

The exhibition's participating artists include: Chris Antemann, Robert Arneson, Rudy Autio, Russell Biles, Cynthia Consentino, Cristina Córdova, Jack Earl, Sean Erwin, Viola Frey, Alessandro Gallo, David Gilhooly, Georgia Jones Godwin, Gerit Grimm, Sergei Isupov, Doug Jeck, Howard Kottler, Curt Lacross, Michael Lucero, Walter McConnell, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jim Neel, Virgil Ortiz, Clifton Pearson, Andrew Raftery, Katy Rush, Akio Takamori, Yoshio Taylor, Jason Walker, Kurt Weiser, Christina West, Beatrice Wood, Kensuke Yamada, and Sunkoo Yuh.

Along with Glenn Adamson, Senior Scholar at the Yale Center for British Art, Jankauskas has composed essays on the About Face exhibit for an accompanying full-color catalog on view in the Fige's fourth-floor gallery. Prior to joining the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts staff Jankauskas earned a BFA in art history at Ohio University and an MA in art history, theory, and criticism from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She also curated exhibitions and organized panel discussions, symposia, and numerous film and video series while working for various museums, galleries, and art spaces, among them New York's Pace MacGill Gallery and San Antonio's Artpace,