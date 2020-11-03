Virtual Deeper Dive: Mexican Colonial Collection, November 17

Tuesday, November 17, 3 p.m.

Presented by the Figge Art Museum

With the program led by Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage, Davenport's Figge Art Museum will, on November 17, host a special online event for museum members in Virtual Deeper Dive: Mexican Colonial Collection, in which lesser-known works from the Figge's vast collection of Colonial art will be explored through fascinating facts about the paintings and their creators.

The Figge's Mexican Colonial Collection documents the growth of painting in New Spain in the 17th and 18th centuries out of the traditions of European religious painting of the same period. Many of the holdings in this area are part of the original museum gift from C. A. Ficke, and are considered among the most distinguished in the country. With the majority of artworks religious in nature and theme, the museum's Mexican Colonial Collection boasts beautiful and evocative pieces by artists including: Fray Miguel de Herrera (A Monastic Founder and Our Lady of the Boat); Jose de Ibarra (An Apostle); Jose de Paex (Bishop Juan de Palafox); Miguel Jeronimo (Christ Crowned with Thorns); Jose de la Mota (Christ Washing the Feet of the Disciples); Christobal de Villalpando (Coronation of the Virgin); and Luis Gonzales Palma (Esperanza).

Also featured among artists in the Figge's Mexican Colonial Collection: Francisco Martinez (Jesus Among the Doctors); Francisco Antonio (Mary, Queen of Heaven); Nicolas Rodriguez Juarez (Mater Dolorosa and The Investiture of Saint Ildefonso); Sebastian Salcedo (Our Lady of Cortijo); Andres de Islas (Our Lady of Guadalupe); Juan Rodriguez (Saint Anthony of the Padua with the Infant Savior); Jose de Alzibar (Saint Francis Xavier and St. Stephen); Carlos Clemente Lopez (Saint John of Nepomuk's Vision of the Crucified Christ); Luis Juarez (Saint Teresa of Avila and Her Companions); Francisco Martinez (The Dormition of the Virgin); Juan Aguilera (The Guardian Angel); and Francisco Zuniga (Yucateca con Fruta).

Virtual Deeper Dive: Mexican Colonial Collection will take place at 3 p.m. on November 17, and each participant will receive a copy of Treasures of Mexican Colonial Painting that will be available for pickup in the Museum Store after registering. Admission to the event is $10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.