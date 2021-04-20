Virtual Trio Talk: Highlighting Works from “For America,” April 28

Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Figge Art Museum

A special event highlighting important works in the Figge Art Museum's popular exhibition For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design, the venue's virtual Trio Talk on April 28 will offer unique perspectives by three knowledgeable Figge docents: Cathy Weideman presenting “A Taste of Fauvism: Early 20th Century American Art,” Mary Lou Kotecki with “Taking a Unique Look at Post-War Realism,” and Carol Ehlers' exploration “Modern Art: About Friendship, Diversity of Style, & Commitment to a Cause.”

From its founding in 1825 to the present, the National Academy has required all Academicians elected to donate a representative work to the Academy’s collection. From 1839 to 1994, the Academy also required associates to present a portrait of themselves, whether painted by their own hand or that of a fellow artist. This has resulted in a collection of over 8,000 works by historical and contemporary masters such as Winslow Homer, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent, Andrew Wyeth, Jaune Quick-to-See-Smith, Charles White, Jane Freilicher, and many others. Exhibition co-curator Jeremiah William McCarthy, Curator at the National Academy of Design, says: “This exhibition presents the way artists see the world alongside the way they see themselves inhabiting that world. It’s an unprecedented look at the history of American painting written by its makers.”

Offering many opportunities for community collaborations with other Quad City cultural organizations for musical, literary and historical programs, For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design provides a new perspective on the American works in the City of Davenport and Figge collections, and is the second exhibition made possible by the museum’s Major Exhibitions Endowment. For America will tour to eight venues across the United States including the Figge, bringing important paintings to audiences across the country while also enriching the dialogue of scholars, students, and artists of all ages with the firsthand experience of American masterpieces. The exhibition is organized by the American Federation of Arts and the National Academy of Design, and support for the national tour is provided by the JFM Foundation, Monique Schoen Warshaw, and Steph & Jody La Nasa.

The April 28 Trio Talk on works in the For America exhibit begins at 6 p.m., and following their presentations, docents Weideman, Kotecki, and Ehlers will host an online Q&A session. The program is free for Figge members, For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design itself is on display through May 16, and more information on the event and exhibition is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.