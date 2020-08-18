Virtual Artist Panel: “About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture,” August 27

Thursday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Figge Art Museum

Participating in an online August 27 event held in conjunction with the exhibition About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture, area ceramic artists will discuss their works, and the works of others, in a special, half-hour Virtual Artist Panel hosted by Davenport's Figge Art Museum.

With uncanny detail, the About Face exhibition examines the lineage and influence between the revolutionary generation of artists working in figural ceramics during the mid-20th century and artists working today. Museum visitors are able to view 54 objects highlighting the work of emerging, mid-career, and master artists. Within the exhibition, works of art by important ceramic artists of the 1960s are seen alongside their contemporary successors to create an unfolding narrative of American figurative ceramics – one of innovative sculpture that moves away from the historical and decorative European traditions. The artists use the human form to explore issues relating to the body, various social and cultural concerns, and ideas relating to the female/male gaze, among others. About Face reveals how contemporary figurative ceramics has flourished in the United States and celebrates the creative and artistic triumphs of artists in the field.

The exhibition's participating artists include: Chris Antemann, Robert Arneson, Rudy Autio, Russell Biles, Cynthia Consentino, Cristina Córdova, Jack Earl, Sean Erwin, Viola Frey, Alessandro Gallo, David Gilhooly, Georgia Jones Godwin, Gerit Grimm, Sergei Isupov, Doug Jeck, Howard Kottler, Curt Lacross, Michael Lucero, Walter McConnell, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jim Neel, Virgil Ortiz, Clifton Pearson, Andrew Raftery, Katy Rush, Akio Takamori, Yoshio Taylor, Jason Walker, Kurt Weiser, Christina West, Beatrice Wood, Kensuke Yamada, and Sunkoo Yuh. Their collective About Face exhibition is also accompanied by a full-color catalog with essays by exhibition curator Dr. Jennifer Jankauskas and Glenn Adamson, Senior Scholar at the Yale Center for British Art, and is on view in the fourth-floor gallery.

The Virtual Artist Panel is free, but advance registration is required, and participants will receive an e-mail with a Zoom link two hours before the program begins on August 27. About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture itself will be on display through August 30, and more information on both the exhibit and its companion event is available by visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.